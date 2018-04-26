A Gazan Journalist Was Deliberately Shot In Both Legs By IDF Snipers

Kronz is still suffering from intense pain and doctors are fighting to save his second leg from amputation.

Haaretz Israeli Troops First Shot a Gaza Journalist's Left Leg, Then His Right. And They Didn't Stop There Haaretz Precious time in which Israel refused to allow Yousef Kronz, the first Palestinian seriously wounded during the recent weekly protests in… https://t.co/Wrn9wplbid pic.twitter.com/ok18i8ySob — Hurshal (@Hurshal) April 26, 2018

A young Palestinian student and photographer’s left leg was amputated after he was allegedly shot by an Israeli Defense Force sniper. Now efforts are underway to save his right leg that was shot just seconds after the first one.

19-year-old Yousef Kronz was seriously wounded after being shot by an IDF sniper while he was covering the mass demonstration along the Gaza border. He was shot, despite the fact he was wearing a vest that clearly said “Press.”

At first, his left leg was shot and as he tried to get up a second IDF sniper shot him in the right legM as well. Kronz said the rounds that wounded him came from two different directions which means two different marksmen targeted him.

After being shot, Kronz was taken to Bureij refugee camp; however, a request was sent to Israeli authorities to transfer him to Istishari Hospital, a more sophisticated facility in the north of Ramallah. Initially the request was dismissed but Kronz was later allowed to be transferred.

None of his family members were allowed to accompany him except for his 85-year-old grandfather, who was also forced to leave the facility after a few days.

Kronz is still suffering from intense pain and doctors are fighting to save his second leg from amputation.

The incident took place on March 30 when he set off from his home to take pictures for the news agency. He recalled that around 25 reporters gathered in a tent and decided on a strategy to how to go about it. Kronz said all the reporters feared that a great number of causalities would take place.

He added he took around 950 pictures and decided to head back home. As he picked up his camera and tripod, a bullet struck him. His camera fell away and he collapsed. He then immediately tried to get up but that was when another bullet slammed into him.

Kronz shouted for help and he was carried away by some young demonstrators to an ambulance. He still has a long road to rehabilitation and wonders if he will ever be able to walk again.

The 19-year-old is in his first year at Al-Azhar University in Gaza. His father is a Gaza-based police officer. Kronz was active on social media and kept updating his circle about the protests. Recently, he purchased a camera, half from his savings and half with the help of his father, and began working for local news agency, Bureij.

Kronz was not armed nor was he inciting violence. He was performing his duty by being a voice of hundreds of unheard Palestinians who are being subjected to Israel’s brutality while protesting on the Gaza border.

The only weapon he had was his camera.

Read More Israeli Forces Kill Another Palestinian Journalist In Gaza

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Ibraheem Abu Mustafa