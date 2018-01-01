The YouTube Kids App Is Promoting Dark Conspiracy Theory Videos

The YouTube Kids app shows videos by conspiracy theorists, including one about reptilian aliens secretly controlling the world.

The YouTube Kid app has once again failed to keep track of the content the platform hosts for the kids, despite of assurances to ramp up its scrutiny.

Conspiracy theory videos claiming that the world is flat, the moon landing was faked, and the planet is ruled by reptile-human hybrids don’t exactly fall under the category of "world of learning and fun," YouTube Kid app proclaims to be.

Not long ago, the social media platform took a lot of heat from concerned parents when they noticed their children watching gruesome videos featuring children’s cartoon “Paw Patrol” on a burning plane or footage on how to sharpen knives.

This time the app was apparently showing videos of British conspiracy theorist David Icke, a guy who believes reptilian aliens secretly control the world and are responsible for the Holocaust.

A report put together by Business Insider explained how searching for ‘UFO’ on the app will initially direct you to videos of toys but the suggested follow-up videos took the viewers to a video purporting “to show a UFO shooting at a chemtrail.” The news website then reportedly found several videos by Icke.

Icke’s clips turned out to be pretty bizarre; one of them was a 5-hour lecture on how aliens built the pyramids and secretly run the planet through a ruling class extraterrestrial-human hybrids.

The conspiracy theorist talked about things that are dark enough for adults, let alone kids. He explored theories which indulged in claims that Freemasons indulge in human sacrifice and President John F. Kennedy was assassinated by his own government.

According to the Business Insider, “Two other conspiracy theory videos by Icke appeared in the related videos, meaning it was easy for children to quickly go from watching relatively innocent videos about toys to conspiracy content.”

The American video-sharing website also suggested videos which delved into other conspiracy theories including the one where the moon landing was claimed to be a hoax.

Moreover, the YouTube Kid app’s recommended list of videos included ones which made outlandish claims that a gateway to a new world had opened, and that a female employee working on the Large Hadron Collider, the largest particle accelerator in the world, mysteriously vanished into a magic portal.

This goes to show the app, which should have alleviated parents’ worries on what their kids are watching on YouTube, has actually alerted the parents more, due to the unsuitable content children are being directed to.

It is high time YouTube realizes that it needs human intervention because clearly the algorithm, upon which the website relies on, has failed to screen the content effectively.

In response to this particular failure to filter out these outrageous conspiracy theories from appearing on the kids’ app, the website again mentioned its “human trained systems,” in a statement to Business Insider:

“The YouTube Kids app is home to a wide variety of content that includes enriching and entertaining videos for families. This content is screened using human trained systems. That being said, no system is perfect and sometimes we miss the mark. When we do, we take immediate action to block the videos or, as necessary, channels from appearing in the app. We will continue to work to improve the YouTube Kids app experience.”

In the wake of the findings, YouTube removed at least 25 videos from its Kids app.

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Dado Ruvic