YouTube Star McSkillet Among Three Killed In San Diego Supercar Crash

The 18-year-old YouTuber, who went by the name McSkillet, killed a mother and daughter while driving his $200,000 sports car the wrong way.

Thanks to our firefighters, medics, @SanDiegoPD & CHP for putting out the fire and providing compassionate care to those involved in this horrific crash. WB Miramar Rd to NB I-805 re-opened to traffic. pic.twitter.com/ZvEhGpvJ7c — SDFD (@SDFD) August 24, 2018

A popular YouTuber star, known by his followers as McSkillet, killed a mother and daughter in a head-on collision after driving his supercar at high speed the wrong way down the highway in San Diego, California – an accident that some believe might have been an act of suicide.

The 18-year-old online celebrity, whose real name was Trevor Heitmann, was reportedly driving faster than 100mph when his $200,000 McLaren sports car crashed into an oncoming SUV and erupted in a fireball.

He also didn’t survive the collision.

Although the victims were not identified at first, the authorities later released their names. The unfortunate mother and daughter who lost their lives in the horrible crash were 43-year-old Aileen Pizarro and 12-year-old Aryana Pizarro, who was set to begin her seventh-grade shortly.

Mother and daughter killed in fiery wrong -way crash on the 805 identified https://t.co/RBJFmuyH1o pic.twitter.com/vgJTfvjxmL — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) August 25, 2018

About five other cars were also involved in the ensuing pile-up, while several people were reportedly injured.

Just 30 minutes before the fatal crash, the supercar was also reportedly involved in an accident at a local elementary school where it drove into a fence. Luckily, no one was injured in that particular incident.

The 18-year-old, who had amassed about 877,000 subscribers on YouTube through his mostly gaming-related videos, reportedly suffered from mental health issues.

As reported by the BuzzFeed News, the teen had made a fortune from ad revenue and trading video game “skins” – graphic designs for weapons used in popular online game Counter-Strike.

In fact, Heitmann was known online as “the King of Skins.”

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol said it’s investigating if Heitmann intentionally drove on the wrong side of the highway.

Genuinely one of the nicest guys I’ve met since starting youtube, @OG_McSkillet THIS CANT BE REAL MAN ;( — tEDDy tK (@iCrazyTeddy) August 24, 2018

Just hearing all this shit about @OG_McSkillet and not really sure what to think. I don't have all the details so I won't comment on the specifics but Made a video with him back in the day and he was a nice kid.



R.I.P. — H?o?v?a? (@JahovasWitniss) August 24, 2018

This isn’t a hoax. He was my best friend in real life and I’ve been dealing with this pain for the past two hours. Everyone please spread love and support, he was battling an incredible rough time and we need to show support. — shnaxler (@RDGayBowser) August 24, 2018

Always check up on ur friends. Never assume someone u haven’t spoken to in awhile is ok. Never make a selfish fucked up choice out of your own uncontrollable feelings. Get help when u feel it’s needed. Rest easy McSkillet and the victims. This wasn’t him, something changed him. — Luna (@Lunaa) August 25, 2018

As for the victims of McSkillet’s car crash, a GoFundMe memorial fund has been created for their funeral expenses.

“Yesterday, both my mother and sister were taken from our family in an instaneous car accident in San Diego,” read the description. “During this time, me, my grandfather, and brother are trying to come to grasp with our new reality and push forward with our lives. This GoFundMe is to help aid my family with funeral costs and any additional expenses related to Aileen and Aryana’s deaths!”

Thumbnail / Banner : Colin Anderson, Getty Images