Suspected White Supremacists Abduct And Assault 13-Year-Old Child

The men allegedly attacked the child, who says one of his captors was "a heavy built white man with a racial slur tattooed on his arm."

HPD is investigating reports that 13 y/o Zavion Parker was snatched on his way home from school in East Houston. He’s ok and back with his family — but was found with a torn shirt and no shoes. He says one of the suspects had a tattoo of a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/2Aw40ubAjN — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 15, 2018

A 13-year-old boy managed to escape after he was reportedly kidnapped from a bus stop in Houston.

Zavion Parker was on his way to home from school when a group of five teenage boys allegedly kidnapped him and sent "threatening messages" to his mother from his cellphone, ABC 13 reports.

Michelle Lee, the victim's mother, called police, who started gathering information. However, during their investigation, they found Zavion, however, not his clothes were torn and he had no shoes.

The child later told authorities as he got off the bus, the five teens approached him and forced him into "a 4-door vehicle decorated with flames on the side."

At least one adult white man accompanied the teenagers. Zavion recalled he had a racially-charged tattoo on his arm that read, “I hate black people.” He was the one who drove the vehicle.

The alleged kidnappers took Zavion to a vacant building where they assaulted him. They also took his cellphone, keys and shoes.

The 6 suspects (5 of which are roughly 17-18 years-old) are all described as having reddish hair. The adult driver had a heavy build with arm tats. He was driving a red truck with flames on the side. If you see anything, know anything — speak up. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 15, 2018

They went into another room to load a gun, Zavion added. It was then when he escaped. As he ran away from his captors, a witness, Camecia Carmouche, spotted the distressed-looking child and stopped to help him.

This is Camecia Carmouche, the woman who saw Zavion Parker running down the street; stopped to help him. pic.twitter.com/wFNpLheNsx — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 15, 2018

The investigation is still ongoing. However, many believe Zavion was targeted because of his race:

1. A van full of white supremacists kidnaps a black child, takes him to a shack where he sees other black people who aren't moving, beats him & attempts to execute him yet there isn't a peep about this on the national level. This is textbook terrorism people, but the difference — ???Black Aziz aNANsi??? (@Freeyourmindkid) May 17, 2018

A Black 6th grader named Zavion Parker was kidnapped & torture by a group of white supremacists, and he miraculously escaped with his life. And the msm and law enforcement has been silent about this. Black society has to be on full alert https://t.co/hlYiX82odM — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) May 17, 2018

Why is #ZavionParker not trending? A black 13 year old boy was kidnapped by a group of white supremacists. He was taken to an abandoned building where the group had several torture weapons and guns. THIS HAPPENED IN 2018 THIS SHOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IN 2018!! — Devante (@DevanteLild24) May 16, 2018

