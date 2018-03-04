A One-Handed Linebacker Could Join The NFL

Shaquem Griffin ran the fastest 40-yard dash time ever recorded by a linebacker and benched 20 reps of 225 pounds while using a prosthetic hand.

Shaquem Griffin, a one-handed linebacker from the University of Central Florida, dazzled at the National Football League's annual scouting combine on Sunday, where he ran the fastest 40-yard-dash ever by a prospect for his position.

The 22-year-old’s time of 4.38 seconds beat first-team All-Pros Richard Sherman, Ezekiel Elliott, and Julio Jones. His 40-yard dash wasn’t his only impressive performance. The 227-pound linebacker benched 20 reps of 225 pounds — with a prosthetic hand.

Shaquem Griffin put up 20 reps on the bench #RESPECTpic.twitter.com/GfihKPTeP8 — 2018 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) March 3, 2018

Doctors amputated Griffin’s left hand because of a congenital birth defect when he was 4 years old.

Griffin recounted how difficult it was to start weight training his freshman year at UCF when he first started using the prosthetic.

“I got it my freshman year at UCF. I remember we went to go get it fitted for me,” he said. “When I started lifting weights, I remember I could barely bench the bar. I mean I’m shaking all over the place, the bar’s falling and I’m like, ‘I can’t lift 45 pounds,’ but it just goes to show how much work I put in.”

If @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

Griffin’s story impressed the NFL. The league Twitter handle posted multiple videos featuring Griffin from the combine and has since changed its banner photo to an image of the linebacker, who was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

The league almost didn't bring Griffin to its combine. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said after his combine performance, Griffin could be a fourth-round draft pick.

Griffin’s success is an inspirational tale of hard work that will hopefully increase inclusivity in the NFL and allow differently-abled children to feel they, too, can play sports if they desire. Many eyes will be on Griffin at the 2018 NFL Draft next month.