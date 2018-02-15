Atlanta Hawks Giving Couple Who Met At ‘Tinder Night’ A Free Wedding

The Atlanta Hawks are making good on a promise to host and pay for the wedding of a couple who met at the team's Tinder "Swipe Right Night" in 2015.

The Atlanta Hawks are doing a very kind thing for a couple who met at one of their games.

Back in 2015, the Hawks hosted a Tinder-inspired “Swipe Right Night” at one of their games, which led to an actual love connection. Now, the couple is getting married, and the Hawks are hosting and paying for their ceremony.

According to ESPN, Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong are set to exchange “I do’s” on March 3. The ceremony will take place at center court, and the reception is going to be held at the arena’s courtside club.

Atlanta Hawks chief executive officer Steve Koonin is the one who offered for the team to foot the bill for the couple’s wedding after learning they were still together when the team hosted another Tinder night in 2016. At the time, he told them if they ever decided to eventually get married, it would be on the team.

In addition to the ceremony and reception, the team is supplying dresses for the whole wedding party through their sponsor, David’s Bridal.

Armstrong, her 11 bridesmaids, her flower girl, and her mother will all receive dresses courtesy of the Hawks, which is quite a financial weight lifted off their shoulders.

“I always joked with my buddies that I would get married at the 50-yard line of the Georgia Dome,” McCleskey told ESPN. “Now that that’s not in use any more, this is pretty much the equivalent.”

As if their love story wasn’t serendipitous enough, now they are about to have the wedding of a lifetime at virtually no cost to them. This is a millennial fairytale at its finest.