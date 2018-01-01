Boxing Champ Manny Pacquiao Is Retiring

Boxing champion Emmanuel "Manny" Dapidran Pacquiao announced his retirement after his fight with opponent Timothy Bradley.

Manny Pacquiao may rule the ring but he is also into politics, basketball, acting and singing. He is a lot of things, but not a quitter.

However, everyone must call it a day and it seems that Pacquiao has decided that his is going to be right after his fight with American opponent Timothy Bradley.

“Sad to say after this I’m going to retire and hang up my gloves and focus on my other responsibility in life, to help the people,” he recently announced. He also talked about his future plans.

