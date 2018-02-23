Canadian Hockey Player Regrets Ripping Off Olympic Silver Medal

In a Winter Olympics statement, the athlete said that she “meant no disrespect” and that it was a “moment in time I truly wish that I could take back.”

Canada's Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal immediately after receiving it. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/wS6s9ulmoA pic.twitter.com/CcjiKOd58W — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

In a show of very poor sportsmanship, Canadian Olympic hockey player Jocelyne Larocque ripped off her silver medal after her team clenched second place.

After facing criticism for the disrespectful move, Larocque apologized. She said that her “emotions got the better of me” as she was devastated that her team did not take gold.

Poor sportsmanship. You can’t win every time. Wait until you’re off the ice to be bitter and salty. — Courtney (@AnatomyMer93) February 22, 2018

She won a gold medal 4 years ago. Willing to bet no one on the US team already has an Olympic gold medal in their closet at home. Childish and disappointing. — Smartshoes (@CrochetDVM) February 22, 2018

What poor sportsmanship. Like she just won the #silver be somewhat proud of that. — CourtneyO (@O10Courtney) February 22, 2018

I understand your emotion but I am not ok if kids copy you — MyNathanWorld (@MyNathanWorld) February 22, 2018

That surprises me about a Canadian Olympian. Nothing more noble than losing graciously in fair competition. She's got some growing up to do. — KK Hannegan (@KKHannegan) February 22, 2018

Poor sportsmanship. Don’t care how heartbroken you are, you don’t do this. — Vonda Hanner (@VondaHanner) February 22, 2018

In an official Winter Olympics statement, the athlete said that she “meant no disrespect” and that it was a “moment in time I truly wish that I could take back.”

From hockey’s Jocelyne Larocque, who removed her silver medal. pic.twitter.com/6AjR3FyCZb — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 23, 2018

Hockey Canada general manager Melody Davidson also released a statement, showing compassion and understanding for Larocque’s unprofessional behavior.

“She is very remorseful and takes responsibility for her error," Davidson said in the statement. "Emotions run high at the Olympic Games, and never more so than in a gold-medal game, but at all times we expect our program to act professionally and demonstrate sound sportsmanship."

While Larocque’s actions were in poor form, it’s important to remember that these athletes are human beings. Although we hold them to a high standard of etiquette and professionalism, we cannot expect them to be perfect.

However, if Larocque ever finds herself in this emotional space again, hopefully she will at least wait until she's off the ice to exhibit this level of petulance.