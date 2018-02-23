© Reuters, Geoff Burke

Canadian Hockey Player Regrets Ripping Off Olympic Silver Medal

by
Cierra Bailey
In a Winter Olympics statement, the athlete said that she “meant no disrespect” and that it was a “moment in time I truly wish that I could take back.”

In a show of very poor sportsmanship, Canadian Olympic hockey player Jocelyne Larocque ripped off her silver medal after her team clenched second place.

After facing criticism for the disrespectful move, Larocque apologized. She said that her “emotions got the better of me” as she was devastated that her team did not take gold.

Hockey Canada general manager Melody Davidson also released a statement, showing compassion and understanding for Larocque’s unprofessional behavior.

“She is very remorseful and takes responsibility for her error," Davidson said in the statement. "Emotions run high at the Olympic Games, and never more so than in a gold-medal game, but at all times we expect our program to act professionally and demonstrate sound sportsmanship."

While Larocque’s actions were in poor form, it’s important to remember that these athletes are human beings. Although we hold them to a high standard of etiquette and professionalism, we cannot expect them to be perfect. 

However, if Larocque ever finds herself in this emotional space again, hopefully she will at least wait until she's off the ice to exhibit this level of petulance.

