Cheerleader Kicked Out Of Game After Continuously Heckling Players

"He was asked to please stop, and he chose not to,” recounted Randy McCaul, the referee who had the unruly cheerleader removed from the game.

Oftentimes, sports rivalries can get pretty intense. Just ask the University of Arizona cheerleader who got ejected from a basketball game against Arizona State for heckling players.

The final straw was when athlete Remy Martin was at the free throw line preparing to shoot, and the cheerleader shouted words of discouragement.

“He was yelling, using the [megaphone] to call out people by name, which is not acceptable,” referee Randy McCaul told the Arizona Republic. “And he was asked to please stop, and he chose not to.”

As Martin was about to shoot, the unnamed cheerleader shouted “Not today, Remy,” and at that point, McCaul went to the scorer’s table and said, “This guy needs to get out of here.”

Despite the commotion and negative energy the cheerleader brought upon the game, the University of Arizona pulled out a seven-point victory over ASU.

Some fans have come to the cheerleader's defense, and there was even a petition launched to get him a White House scholarship.

"Starting a petition to get the Arizona cheerleader a full ride scholarship for getting ejected from the U of A vs ASU game on 2.15.18. Next level,” wrote the petition’s creator, who was only identified as J.K.

It currently has only 10 signatures with a goal to reach 100,000 by March 17.

This goes without saying, but the student definitely doesn't deserve a scholarship for being disruptive and displaying poor sportsmanship.

As an official cheerleader for the school, he represents the basketball players, the university, and his own cheerleading squad. Being disrespectful and disobeying officials' requests to stop reflects very poorly on him and the university.

Nevertheless, people did find humor in the whole ordeal as it is not often that cheerleaders get thrown out of a sporting event. The term "ejected" usually refers to players, coaches, and unruly fans, but cheerleaders are expected to be, well, cheerful.

So much for that stereotype.

