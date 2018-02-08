© Reuters, Mike Segar

Dwyane Wade Visits Parkland Students: ‘I’m Inspired By All Of You’

Cierra Bailey
“You guys have been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” said Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade to Parkland students.

Star Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade dropped in on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a show of support as the community continues to mourn the 17 lives lost in last month’s shooting massacre.

Wade — who was recently traded back to the Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers — was particularly moved by the tragedy after finding out one of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in his jersey.

The athlete showed up during lunchtime and took over the cafeteria microphone to offer some words of consolation. Among everything he said, the moment that stood out was when he told the crowd of students, “I’m inspired by all of you.”

“First of all, I’m so excited to be back in this city and this state,” Wade said to big cheers. “I just wanted to come here today and hopefully for a moment, for a second, bring a little bit of this. Bring a little excitement, bring a little joy … ”

As the students recorded the heartwarming moment, they appeared moved by his words.

“You guys have been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” he continued. “As someone out here in the public eye I’m proud to say I’m from this state. Because of you guys and because of the future of this world because of you guys. So, I just say thank you, man.”

Ironically enough, Wade visited just a few hours after education secretary Betsy Devos. However, his appearance had much more of a positive response and impact than hers.

In addition to being a great athlete, Wade is a father whose sons attend Florida schools. His investment in child safety and his commitment to giving back to the community run much deeper than a great photo-op or positive publicity; he is working toward a better and safer future for his own kids.

Wade is an exceptional example of why it's so important for professional athletes to do more than "shut up and dribble." 

