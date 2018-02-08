Dwyane Wade Visits Parkland Students: ‘I’m Inspired By All Of You’

“You guys have been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” said Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade to Parkland students.

Many thanks to @DwyaneWade for spending some quality time with the students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS today! Your presence and support means the world to them & @browardschools - #MSDstrong @RobertwRuncie @PrincipalMSD @Ramirez0505 pic.twitter.com/d0oz7P2MXv — BCPS OSPA Chief (@BCPSChiefOSPA) March 7, 2018

Star Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade dropped in on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a show of support as the community continues to mourn the 17 lives lost in last month’s shooting massacre.

Wade — who was recently traded back to the Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers — was particularly moved by the tragedy after finding out one of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in his jersey.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

The athlete showed up during lunchtime and took over the cafeteria microphone to offer some words of consolation. Among everything he said, the moment that stood out was when he told the crowd of students, “I’m inspired by all of you.”

“First of all, I’m so excited to be back in this city and this state,” Wade said to big cheers. “I just wanted to come here today and hopefully for a moment, for a second, bring a little bit of this. Bring a little excitement, bring a little joy … ”

As the students recorded the heartwarming moment, they appeared moved by his words.

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

“You guys have been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” he continued. “As someone out here in the public eye I’m proud to say I’m from this state. Because of you guys and because of the future of this world because of you guys. So, I just say thank you, man.”

Ironically enough, Wade visited just a few hours after education secretary Betsy Devos. However, his appearance had much more of a positive response and impact than hers.

Betsy Devos came to my school, talked to three people, and pet a dog. This is incase the press tries to say something else later — Alanna//#NEVERAGAIN (@AgCI3Cu2) March 7, 2018

In addition to being a great athlete, Wade is a father whose sons attend Florida schools. His investment in child safety and his commitment to giving back to the community run much deeper than a great photo-op or positive publicity; he is working toward a better and safer future for his own kids.

Wade is an exceptional example of why it's so important for professional athletes to do more than "shut up and dribble."