Football Association Chief Conflates Star Of David And Swastika

Football Association chief Martin Glenn apologized “for any offence” caused in a previous statement that conflated the political significance of the Star of David and the swastika.

Glenn made the comments over the weekend when discussing the decision to punish Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has been donning a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan politicians who were jailed or exiled after holding an independence referendum last October.

The FA charged Guardiola last month for “wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon,” in violation of its laws, which prohibit expression of political messages.

While explaining the charges, Glenn said “but things that are going to be highly divisive, and that could be strong religious symbols -- it could be the Star of David, it could the hammer and sickle, it could be a swastika, anything like Robert Mugabe on your shirt -- these are the things we don't want.”

”Where do you draw the line,” he added. ”Should we have someone with ... an ISIS badge?"

His comments drew a quick response from the Jewish Leadership Council, a British charity organization.

“Martin apologised, explained the context for his comments and stated that he did not intend to cause offence, which I accepted,” said the JLC chief executive. “I have thanked the FA for their apology, and I am glad that this has been dealt with swiftly.”

Glenn’s statement shows a striking tone-deafness. By conflating the swastika, the Star of David, Robert Mugabe, and ISIS, Glenn eliminated historical distinctions. Not wanting to display symbols of hate is understandable. But Glenn grouped Nazis and ISIS with groups suffering from political oppression, such as, to varying degrees, World War II Jews and Catalan politicians. Glenn’s omission of historical context labels all so-called political symbols, including fascism, equally reprehensible.