"They got disinvited to the White House, so it's up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

UPDATE: Last week, reports surfaced that the Golden State Warriors would be heading to Washington D.C. to visit local kids in celebration of their 2017 championship win after their White House invitation was revoked by President Donald Trump.

When the news broke, the location where they would be hanging out with the youth was undisclosed, but now it has been revealed that they will be taking a tour of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

"The White House is a great honor, but there are other circumstances that we felt not comfortable going," all-star guard Klay Thompson said Monday night, according to the New York Post.

He added: "We're not going to politicize anything. We're just going to go hang out with some kids and take them to the African-American Museum and teach them things we learned along the way, life lessons, and hopefully give them some great memories."

Using their time to inspire and motivate children sounds like a much better experience than posing for photo-ops with Trump, who won't even take effective action to protect our nation's kids.

After the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA championship, several players — including Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — stated publicly that they would not go to the White House to celebrate their victory with President Donald Trump if the team was invited.

They are among a long list of athletes from various sports who have also opted out of the celebratory trip.

However, they were the first team to have their invitation rescinded by the president, who threw a tantrum targeting Curry for saying he didn’t want to go.

This week, ESPN reported that despite being at odds with Trump, the team still plans to go to Washington D.C., but they will be spending their time visiting children. The players will be joined by local youth for a private tour of an undisclosed locale on Feb. 27.

"It's their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it's up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN. "I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they're doing."

After their invitation to the White House was initially withdrawn, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who represents a congressional district that includes San Francisco, invited them to celebrate their win at the U.S. Capitol instead.

However, the team decided against using their time to visit with any politicians.

"At the end of the day, it's about us celebrating a championship, so there's no point in getting into the political stuff and all that," forward Draymond Green told ESPN. "It's about something we did great. Why make it about [politics]?"

The team's decision was widely supported by the Twitterverse.

DC kids gonna love it! https://t.co/n6YYpv5SwU — KG Franklin#SaveUS (@kg_franklin) February 22, 2018

Cool decision by the @warriors to spend their off day in DC next week with kids instead of visiting the White House. Can't think of a better way for them to use the day. https://t.co/IWlz7bm8ss — Daniel Stein-Sayles (@Danny_SS) February 22, 2018

.@warriors I recommend the kids at KIPP DC Promise Academy! They’re very nice and work so hard pic.twitter.com/aj5pM2FS0j — giuliana allegrotti (@familygiuls) February 22, 2018

They are doing what is right....something Trump will never understand. https://t.co/QL5bxKoLao — Susan Yvonne (@susieqd601) February 22, 2018

By choosing this route, the warriors are exemplifying how a championship team should act. They are representing their organization and the NBA league honorably. Yet, they have still managed to give a symbolic middle finger to Trump, his divisive rhetoric, and his insults.