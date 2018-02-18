© Getty Images, Bill Wippert

Hockey Fans Ejected After Heckling Black Player With Racist Chant

Cierra Bailey
“It’s sad that in 2018 we’re still talking about the same thing," said black NHL player Devante Smith-Pelly, who was the target of racist harassment.

Washington Capitals hockey player Devante Smith-Pelly was targeted with racist chants over the weekend while playing with his team in Chicago, Illinois.

Smith-Pelly and his teammates were playing against the Chicago Blackhawks when Smith-Pelly was sent to the penalty box for fighting with the opposing team’s defenseman, Connor Murphy, HuffPost reports.

While sitting in the box surrounded by Chicago fans, the black Canadian found himself being taunted by four audience members chanting “basketball” at him.

“It’s pretty obvious what that means,” Smith-Pelly told reporters Sunday. “It’s just one word, and that’s all it takes. I got the idea.”

For anyone who may still be in the dark as to how the one word was insulting, it was clearly used to suggest that Smith-Pelly should be playing basketball instead of hockey, which mostly has white players.

“It’s disgusting,” Smith-Pelly said. “It’s sad that in 2018 we’re still talking about the same thing.”

After Smith-Pelly reported the fans to an official, they were promptly ejected from the game. The Blackhawks also issued an apology on behalf of their racist fans.

“The fans were immediately removed and we apologize to Smith-Pelly and the Washington Capitals organization,” the team said in a statement. “We are committed to providing an inclusive environment for everyone who attends our games and these actions will never be tolerated.”

Ironically, the NHL is currently honoring “Hockey Is For Everyone” month, which is supposed to shed light on the league’s “longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey.” Apparently, those four Blackhawks fans didn’t get the memo.

Interestingly enough, Suburban Stats reports Chicago’s black population is at 32 percent, making them the second largest racial group residing in the metropolitan city. Yet, there are still people walking around Chicago with this prejudiced attitude. 

This incident just goes to show that people with hate in their hearts don't care about your economic or social status; there are no limits to their racism or how low they will stoop with it.  

