Australian Olympic Commentator: All Chinese Skiers 'Look The Same'

Jacqui Cooper's exact words were "they all look the same, they're very hard to tell who's who." The broadcaster insists she wasn't talking about their looks.

 

 

An Australian broadcaster and former Olympian has come under fire after delivering remarks, which, to many, sounded racially insensitive.

While commenting on a maneuver by Chinese aerial skier Yan Ting competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, here's what Jacqui Cooper for Channel Seven, said: 

“Double-twisting double summersault. Not a massive degree of difficulty. Very nicely done, great control. Very Chinese. They all look the same. Very hard to tell who’s who.”

The statement set off a firestorm of criticism online:

 

 

 

 

Cooper, however, insists her comments were taken out of context and that she was only commenting on the style of Chinese skiers, not their appearance:

 

Channel Seven also released a statement, defending and clarifying Cooper's remarks:

“During tonight’s commentary of the women’s aerials, commentator Jacqui Cooper, a former Olympian and world champion, noted that an aerial maneuver was in a technical and style sense, very Chinese. Meaning that the whole of the Chinese aerial team are trained in the same way – and the maneuver referenced was a classic, technically perfect, trademark of that team’s style. At no time was the commentary racist, intended to be racist or offensive.”

A lot of people still believe even if Cooper was commenting on the style, her comments were poorly-phrased and still fall into the realm of casual racism:

 

 

 

 

 

