Australian Olympic Commentator: All Chinese Skiers 'Look The Same'

Jacqui Cooper's exact words were "they all look the same, they're very hard to tell who's who." The broadcaster insists she wasn't talking about their looks.

Here's Jacqui Cooper on Channel 7's Winter Olympics coverage last night, keeping it classy.



To clarify, this tweet was me, not @mrbenjaminlaw if you're confused who's who. ?? #WinterOlympics #Channel7

An Australian broadcaster and former Olympian has come under fire after delivering remarks, which, to many, sounded racially insensitive.

While commenting on a maneuver by Chinese aerial skier Yan Ting competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, here's what Jacqui Cooper for Channel Seven, said:

“Double-twisting double summersault. Not a massive degree of difficulty. Very nicely done, great control. Very Chinese. They all look the same. Very hard to tell who’s who.”

The statement set off a firestorm of criticism online:

I've seen the footage where Jacqui Cooper says Chinese all look the same. I grew up in the 80s when that was said to me virtually every week. Hearing it now, with my young children, hurts me to my core.

For shame, @Channel7.



— Kevin Cheung February 15, 2018

Jacqui cooper, I love you. But saying that the Chinese aerial skiers "look the same" is kinda racist. isn't doing well at all. — Len Webster February 15, 2018

Notes for Jacqui Cooper

1) don't describe all Chinese as looking the same when jumping cos it sounds, uh, bad

2) No one cares how proud you are of your mates

3) stop shouting — Stefanie Kechayas February 15, 2018

Far out, Jacqui Cooper actually just said this when commentating the womens aerials:

"The Chinese, they all look the same, it's very difficult to tell who is who"#PyeongChang2018

Seriously? — reroy February 15, 2018

Cooper, however, insists her comments were taken out of context and that she was only commenting on the style of Chinese skiers, not their appearance:

Just finished the Aerials, I’ve noticed a whole bunch of comments about my remarks re the Chinese. I need to make it clear I was talking about the jump. The Chinese are trained by one coach with one technique, their aim is all to jump the same.

Bring on the final tomorrow night. — Jacqui Cooper February 15, 2018

Channel Seven also released a statement, defending and clarifying Cooper's remarks:

“During tonight’s commentary of the women’s aerials, commentator Jacqui Cooper, a former Olympian and world champion, noted that an aerial maneuver was in a technical and style sense, very Chinese. Meaning that the whole of the Chinese aerial team are trained in the same way – and the maneuver referenced was a classic, technically perfect, trademark of that team’s style. At no time was the commentary racist, intended to be racist or offensive.”

A lot of people still believe even if Cooper was commenting on the style, her comments were poorly-phrased and still fall into the realm of casual racism:

Jacqui Cooper with the casual racism whilst commentating on #7Olympics 'they all look the same' in regards to Chinese #aerials athletes — Chris Henderson February 15, 2018

nice casual racism by Jacqui Cooper "that was so Chinese, actually they all look the same it's hard to tell them apart" get her off !! — Gem February 15, 2018

Tell me are you the Jacqui Cooper just then saying she had difficulties identifying Chinese people because they all look the same, then having a giggle? — PeteLawler February 15, 2018

Jacqui Cooper should be removed from Olympic coverage. Blatantly racist. In addition, I could pass on hearing the favouritism. Why not just some good old fashioned unbiased commentary? — Mister Broadbill February 15, 2018

And yes I get that Jacqui Cooper is talk about technique.



Still, phrasing. It's bad. — Albert Santos February 15, 2018

