LeBron James Makes It Clear He Has No Plans To ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

“I will not just shut up and dribble,” the NBA star said. “I get to sit up here and talk about what's really important and how I can help change kids.”

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James finally addressed Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s hateful comments and made it abundantly clear won’t use his platform to just “dribble” a basketball. Instead, he said he will continue to "talk about what's really important."

“I will not just shut up and dribble,” the NBA star said after All-Star practice. “... So, thank you, whatever her name is. ... I get to sit up here and talk about what's really important and how I can help change kids.”

The athlete dedicated a part of his press conference to hit back at Ingraham’s offensive commentary against James and Kevin Durant after the two criticized President Donald Trump. The Fox host had not only called the pair “ignorant” but had also recommended they just “shut up and dribble” – a remark that did not sit well with many given its racist undertone.

“I actually laughed, at first, when I first saw the reports,” James recalled. “And then I watched the video, and I saw exactly how it was put off. Well, first of all, I had no idea who she is or what she do. So, she won in that case, because now I know who she is. For her to go up there and say what she said, I mean, first of all, I would have had a little more respect for her if she had actually wrote those words. She probably said it right off the teleprompter. But that’s OK.”

He has also responded to the Fox News host’s suggestion that he wasn’t educated enough to speak on politics because he didn’t graduate high school and all he knows how to do is “bounce a ball.”

“I also wish she would have did a little bit more fact-checking,” James continued. “Because I actually did finish high school and didn’t leave early. I graduated high school.”

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player reminded the crowd why it was important for him to use his stardom to show kids it’s possible to “defeat the odds.”

"We know it's bigger than us. It's not about us. I'm going to continue to do what I have to do to play this game that I love to play, but this is bigger than me playing the game of basketball,” he added. “The best thing [Ingraham] did [with her comments], that’s going to help me, is create more awareness. So I appreciate her for even giving me even more awareness.”

Meanwhile, Ingraham also released a statement defending her earlier comments.

"In 2003, I wrote a New York Times bestseller called 'Shut Up & Sing,' in which I criticized celebrities like the Dixie Chicks and Barbra Streisand, who were trashing then-President George W. Bush. I have used a variation of that title for more than 15 years to respond to performers who sound off on politics," she said. "... If pro athletes and entertainers want to freelance as political pundits, then they should not be surprised when they're called out for insulting politicians. There was no racial intent in my remarks -- false, defamatory charges of racism are a transparent attempt to immunize entertainment and sports elites from scrutiny and criticism."

Fox News host Laura Ingraham overstepped every single boundary in her offensive commentary about NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

In a video published for UNINTERRUPTED, a platform co-founded by James, the two athletes discussed American politics and of course, criticized President Donald Trump.

"The No. 1 job in America, the [appointed] person, is someone who doesn't understand the people — and really don't give a [expletive] about the people,” James said in the clip.

“Our team as a country is not ran [sic] by a great coach,” Durant added in agreement.

During her show, “The Ingraham Angle,” Ingraham took some time to respond to the players’ remarks in a monologue oozing with racist undertones and very blatant contempt.

“Must they run their mouths like that," Ingraham said. "Unfortunately, a lot of kids — and some adults — take these ignorant comments seriously.”

She added: "Oh, and LeBron and Kevin: You’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Ingraham took her rant a step further by insulting James’ intelligence, suggesting that he isn’t educated enough to speak on politics because he didn’t graduate high school and all he knows how to do is “bounce a ball.”

"Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids: This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA," she said. "And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid a hundred-million dollars a year to bounce a ball."

Kevin Durant & LeBron James deliver legitimate points in this video & the anchor's response? Thinly veiled racial commentary. She won't be held responsible, because the type of people who watch this channel agree with her & endorse this sort of disgraceful behavior. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/vzGgHWR1CL — Adam Joseph ???? (@AdamJosephSport) February 16, 2018

As one might expect, social media did not respond well to Ingraham. The condemnation came swiftly from various angles.

Even fellow NBA star and friend of James, Dwyane Wade, took to Twitter to clap back at Ingraham, implying that the host felt emboldened to unleash such a racist attack because Trump encourages it.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

Seattle Seahawks left tackle George Fant also jumped into the fray, calling on Ingraham to “tell the world why she really hates these two black men who change people’s lives every day!”

People will do anything for attention. I would much rather her get on television and tell the world why she really hates these two black men who change people’s lives every day!#LauraIngraham — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) February 16, 2018

It’s evident that Fant was also insinuating that sheer racism was at the root of Ingraham’s speech.

ESPN correspondent Jemele Hill, who made headlines last year after calling Trump a white supremacist on Twitter, joined the conversation, sharing similar sentiments as Wade and Fant. She also offered her opinion that James should take the high road and not give Ingraham “the satisfaction” of receiving a response from him.

LeBron is one of greatest examples of our country we’ve ever seen. He went from nothing to something. He had to be excellent at everything. To insinuate he’s not intelligent is appalling — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 16, 2018

He should never address this. Do not give her the satisfaction. https://t.co/IhGNvBynHU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 16, 2018

While Ingraham's comments very clearly showed what she truly thinks about professional black athletes and their voices, it also speaks volumes that the only response she could muster was to tell them to "shut up" rather than counter their arguments with factual, intelligent points that prove Trump is actually a good leader.

She had to resort to bullying and below-the-belt insults to defend her president, which inadvertently further solidifies what James and Durant were saying.

