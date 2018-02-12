Nailed It! Mirai Nagasu Lands 1st US Women's Triple Axel At Olympics

“It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” figure skater Mirai Nagasu said after the historic jump. “I wanted to make America proud.”

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Did you see that perfect landing?

Team USA figure skater Mirai Nagasu made history with her flawless triple axel jump in the women’s free skate competition, becoming the first American woman to perfectly execute the maneuver in the Winter Olympics.

The 24-year-old skated first of the five women in the team event and led off her routine with what is considered one of the most difficult maneuvers in skating just 21 seconds in, leaving the crowd at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Pyeongchang, South Korea, stunned as her teammates clapped and wept with joy.

What’s even more amazing is that Nagasu, who is from Montebello, California, is the third America woman to have successfully landed on her feet after spinning through air at a competitive event. The other two women who were able to pull the high-risk jump were Tonya Harding in 1991 and Kimmie Meissner in 2005, but neither in Olympic competition.

It is also important to note Nagasu, whom the U.S. skating officials denied a spot on the 2014 Olympic team, also nailed the triple axel jump at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic last year.

“It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” the figure skater said after the historic jump. “I wanted to make America proud.”

Thanks to her three-and-a-half rotations in the air, she also received a personal-best score of 137.53.

A daughter of Japanese immigrants, Nagasu is living proof that no matter how hard people try to hold you down, you can always come up on top with determination and hard work.

A number of ice and figure skaters took to social media to congratulate the Olympian on her brilliant performance.

That was a sloppy cry kind of skate! I’m standing in my living room! @mirai_nagasu What a TRIUMPH ❤️ #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/mUqNFLHFyA — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 12, 2018

So thrilled for @mirai_nagasu becoming the first woman from the @TeamUSA to land a Triple Axel in @Olympics competition.

Also for her perfect skate on Olympic Ice! @NBCOlympics #Pyeonchang2018 #FinishFirst Great things happen to good people! — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamilton84) February 12, 2018

Just left filming to find out that @mirai_nagasu got her axel called clean in the team comp! So proud of this girl, such an inspiration with what she has done to her career 👊👊👊 — Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 12, 2018

Congratulations, Mirai Nagasu!

Read More North Korean Cheerleaders Stir Controversy With Synchronized Routines

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Damir Sagolj