© Reuters, Damir Sagolj

North Korean Skater Caught Trying To Trip Japanese Opponent Twice

by
Shafaq Naveed
A North Korean speed skater tried to sabotage the performance of his Japanese rival, not once but twice, prompting officials to restart the race.

 

 

North Korea’s Jong Kwang Bom was disqualified from the men’s 500m short track heat after he tried to sabotage his Japanese rival mid-race.

Kwang Bom tried tripping Keita Watanabe, not once but twice. The Olympics officials restarted the race after the first attempt, but he failed again.

Kwang Bom, who fell while skating, tried to grab Watanabe’s skate, in order to trip him. It appears in the video that his hand also apparently got injured in his attempt to cheat.

Had he been successful in pulling his opponent, both the skaters could have gotten badly injured.

In his second fall, the 17-year-old tried to crash into Watanabe again, but ended up crashing into the outside wall.

However, like a true sportsman, Watanabe is giving his opponent a benefit of doubt. “I believe it was unintentional,” he said. “His hand happened to be by my skate as he fell down.” His coach Jonathan Guilmette appeared to agree with the Japanese skater.

“It is really hard to judge what’s the intention. I don’t know if he tried to grab the skates or if he is just trying to hold onto something like a reflex—there are so many hands all over in our sport. That was a reflex thing more than trying to trip over someone else,” he said.

Kwang Bom did not comment.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about this incident. Some even suggested his actions were born from the fact that the defeated athlete would have to go back to the hermit kingdom and face Kim-Jong-un.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail/Banner Image:  Reuters, Damir Sagolj

