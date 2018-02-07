Fox Anchor Taken To Task For Tweeting Figure Skating Isn’t A Sport

After calling figure skating an art form instead of a sport while reporting on it, the anchor got schooled by figure skaters, including some Olympic medalists.

A Texas sports anchor from a Fox affiliate got the online beating of the century after asserting that figure skating isn’t a sport.

Edward Egros, a Fox-4 Dallas reporter, took to Twitter to make a statement about the sport, saying that while figure skating is difficult, and only a few people can actually do it well, he didn’t consider it a sport.

THANK YOU! I have the utmost respect for figure skaters, only a few people in the universe can do it and they deserve my praise.



But it’s not a sport. https://t.co/SGw3KwGr7n — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

His comment did not go over well with Twitter users, some of whom happened to be athletes.

The incident happened right as skaters were in the ring competing in the South Korea Winter Olympics. But as soon as Egros published that nonsense, current Team USA Olympian Vincent Zhou fired back.

Your job is to be a sports reporter. Figure skating is not a sport to you. Stick to reporting on "real sports", do your job, and we'll do ours. https://t.co/y5IHypOC8h — Vincent Zhou (@govincentzhou) February 13, 2018

Telling the reporter to do his job and “we’ll do ours,” the youngest Olympian competing during this year’s games prompted others to join in.

Egros' colleague, Chris Knierim, was one of the first to jump into the fray, showing all his support to Zhou.

You tell him Vincent!! pic.twitter.com/BWSm9tFCQ0 — Chris Knierim (@ChrisKnierim) February 13, 2018

Other athletes, including retired Canadian figure skater Jeffrey Buttle — a bronze medalist in the 2006 Turin games — also chimed in.

Does that logic apply to all of the “sports” that include any degree of subjectivity. Any sport with an umpire, a ref, or an adjudicator. I have seen so many bad calls, many result-impacting in hockey, soccer, American football, boxing, etc. Ur opinion is urs, I disagree w it. — Jeffrey Buttle (@J_Butt) February 13, 2018

Even Gracie Gold, a member of the skating team that helped Team USA get a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, had something to say.

Seems like skating is the definition of sport. Athletes in this sport have to compete while looking hot af. Try to keep up ?? pic.twitter.com/vqgV38sNy0 — Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) February 13, 2018

Prior to the backlash, Egros tried to clarify why he made the comments regarding figure skating by calling the sport “too subjective.”

Instead of a sport, he said, figure skating is an art form.

Those sports have quantifiable metrics that determine a winner. Figure skating is too subjective to have such things, so it’s an art form, not a sport. Still, figure skating is really hard — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

Other Twitter users also responded to the anchor, siding with the athletes.

I would disagree with you there too. Each of their skates has required components — and each jump / element receives a pre-determined base score.



How well they execute it can add or subtract from their final tally. But I don’t think it’s more or less subjective than snowboarding — Tim Ciesco (@TimCiescoNBC5) February 12, 2018

Do you know the definition of sport? — Fire Dom Capers- we did it!!! (@lex_shmitty) February 13, 2018

You are not an anon online. You are a public community figure, a sports reporter in one of the biggest up and coming areas in the nation for figure skating, and you disrespected the work of athletes in your community simply for a “funny” tweet. This is unacceptable @FOX4 — Glamazon Bitch Ready For The Runway ? (@BitchySkater) February 13, 2018

Hi Edward, Please successfully execute a quad jump (of any kind, I will let you choose as there's multiple) and then we can discuss it qualifying as a sport or not. — Bradley Warren (@Beamerwarren) February 13, 2018

Still, even after all the attention he got, Egros appeared to remain steady as a rock.

You want some people to react vociferously on #Twitter without discussing controversial political takes?



Say figure skating isn’t a sport. — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 13, 2018

Some people, it seems, will just never recognize facts even when bombarded by them.