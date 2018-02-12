Proud Parents Watching Their Son Win Gold Melted People’s Hearts

Mikael Kingsbury has had his heart set on winning a gold medal since he was 9 years old, and his parents proudly watched his dream become a reality.

Although Mikael Kingsbury is now an Olympic gold medalist, the internet has determined that his parents are the real winners.

Kingsbury, 25, won the gold for Canada in the men’s moguls skiing event as his parents watched eagerly on the sidelines. The couple stole the internet’s collective heart as they transitioned from anxiously embracing each other in anticipation to a celebratory hug complete with jumping and shouting.

Mikaël Kingsbury wins Olympic gold.



A golden storybook ending.??For Kingsbury and his family. #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/P4riOmMlyk — Jacqueline Doorey (@jackydoorey) February 12, 2018

The ecstatic parents were later able to hug their champion son with the Canadian flag in tow.

Apparently, Kingsbury achieved a life-long dream by winning gold. When he was 9 years old, he posted a piece of paper above his bed with an image of the Olympics logo and the words “I will win #1,” which is still hanging up at his parents’ home to this day.

When Mikael Kingsbury was 9 years old, he taped this to his ceiling above his bed so that he could see it every night before he fell asleep. It's still there at his parents' home (via NBC Olympic Research) pic.twitter.com/xWKWZChVkj — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 12, 2018

His mother, Julie Kingsbury, described the exciting moment as a “fairytale," according to Devin Heroux of CBC News.

Proud parents.



Robert and Julie Kingsbury.



“This is a fairytale” says Julie. pic.twitter.com/k7DKAJJyHd — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 12, 2018

According to BBC News, Kingsbury won silver four years ago in Sochi, Russia. Over the years, he remained hopeful that he would one day win gold.

His victory in Pyeongchang marks the third Olympics in a row that a Canadian man has won the moguls freestyle skiing event as Alexandre Bilodeau took home the gold in 2010 and 2014.

As expected, hearts were melted by the Kingsburys’ reaction to seeing their son’s dream finally become a reality.

Mikael Kingsbury leaping into his mom and dad's arms after winning the gold is definitely not making me weep at my desk.... #Olympics pic.twitter.com/cOChywvJeE — Mitch Pollock (@mitchellblack) February 12, 2018

A terrific run by Kingsbury. And the reaction from his parents....priceless. So proud. #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/SP8vCFkkCA — Rachel Halliwell (@rachelhaliwell) February 12, 2018

I know approximately nothing about #FreestyleSkiing or moguls, but I became an expert this morning just from watching the reactions of Mikael Kingsbury's parents. — jordyn (@jordynmoussa) February 12, 2018

I may be tearing up watch Kingsbury hug his parents. — Liv (@spice_run) February 12, 2018

Mikael Kingsbury’s parents running to him with the flag made me EMOTIONAL. Also GOLD FOR CANADA!!! #Olympics — Ciara (at Midnight) (@lostatmidnight) February 12, 2018

Teared up watching the unbridled pride displayed by Mikael Kingsbury's parents. What a run! #Gold #TeamCanada #PyeongChang2018 — Alex Benac (@alexbenac) February 12, 2018