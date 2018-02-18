True Sportsman Spirit: Gold Medalist Comforts Silver Medalist

“I really respect her and I really look up to her as a human being and a skater. She is my friend,” said the gold medalist.

In a show of true sportsman spirit and respect, Japan’s Nao Kodaira comforted South Korea’s Lee Sang-wha, who lost to the former in front of her home crowd.

Kodaira successfully set an Olympic record in the 500-meter women’s speedskating event after energetically moving her arms and legs to cross the finish line in 36.94 seconds.

She is now the first woman to race under 37 seconds at sea level, beating the mark of 37.28 seconds set by Lee four years ago in Sochi. This was Kodaira’s first Olympic gold medal and the second time for a Japanese speedskater to win gold.

The 31-year-old is the oldest Japanese gold medalist in the winter games and while no one would have questioned the champion for celebrating her big moment, the gold medalist after enthusiastically meeting with her coach and raising her fists in the air, immediately turned to Lee who was clearly upset over losing.

Kodaira embraced her and made sure she was fine.

This was a great gesture from the winner considering the history between Japan and South Korea, which has always been complicated. Both the Olympians then waved the flags of their respective countries in a show of unity.

"Sports can make the world one together," Kodaira said. "It's that simple."

“We have competed against each other for many years,” she added. “I really respect her and I really look up to her as a human being and a skater. She is my friend.”

Lee said she was thankful to Kodaira for comforting her, saying the tears in her eyes were from a place of relief, not sorrow.

“It is an honor that I participated in the Olympics held in my country,” Lee said. “And I was relieved a lot as I could brush off the pressure. It was like a present for me, and my eyes were filled with tears. I’ve raced for the Olympics, and it finally finished. That’s why I shed tears.”

Lee asked Kodaira if she would participate in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and the winner responded that she would only do so if Lee participated as well.

People on Twitter were inspired by Kodaira’s gesture.

Good sportsmanship, a sign of true championhttps://t.co/ADr9ZelPW8 — CreepyPasta Gamer (@Masky_Jay_Hoody) February 19, 2018

This is what its truly about, not winning medals. What an amazing classy showing of sportsmanship and respect. https://t.co/R9jVo3cDNX — B (@BTwizzle1981) February 19, 2018

We need more of this. "I really respect her … She is my friend" https://t.co/q3YUPClcYt #2018WinterOlympics #WinterOlympics2018 — David Chao (@CHAOTIME) February 19, 2018

What great sportsmanship and humanity. Gold medalist comforts silver medalist in true Olympic moment https://t.co/ryoHq3klyO via @YahooSports — Positively Hillary (@YesforHillary) February 19, 2018

MY TAKE: SOME PEOPLE STILL HAVE CHARACTER: Gold medalist comforts silver medalist in true Olympic moment https://t.co/s95Lpie7kt via @YahooSports — Timothy Fowler (@timofowler) February 19, 2018

My favorite moment in the Olympics. Nice to see that the two very best 500m women skaters in the world are even better human beings. Two competitors who found respect & compassionate more important than nationalism. https://t.co/3W6XJldwW6 via @YahooSports — chaplinlives (@chaplinlives) February 19, 2018

Congratulations, Nao Kodaira!

Read More South Korean Figure Skater With Double Sunglasses Wins The Internet

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Phil Noble