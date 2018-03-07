Amazon’s Alexa Is Emitting ‘Evil’ Laughs, Refusing To Obey Orders

The personal assistant technology is scaring its users by emitting random laughs. Some of the incidents are prompting users to be genuinely concerned.

Since everyone seems to be talking about Alexa being a total creep, now seems like an appropriate time to share the video of that time Alexa woke me up at midnight to tell me about a UFO sighting. pic.twitter.com/k46f8VPeKv — Kenzie Mastroe (@KenzieGwen) March 7, 2018

Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant, Alexa, might be helpful at times, but not without its problems.

After reports regarding the potential privacy concerns related to the Echo devices scared the nation, we have now learned that the technology might be developing a mind of its own. That’s because, at times, the device will start laughing randomly, prompting users to feel they have a witch or another evil being in their living rooms. Worse yet, the device appears to be ignoring their owners’ commands.

Some Twitter users shared their experiences on the social media website, scaring us all to the bone.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

unprompted, my alexa just said "sure, I can laugh: tee hee" and I'm moving out now — Daniel (@ddanielclemens) March 7, 2018

WHY DID MY ALEXA JUST LAUGH OUT OF THE BLUE?!?!?!? — Kyle Fitzy Shanklin (@kylefitzy8) March 4, 2018

Apparently, Alexa is even refusing to turn people’s lights off, keeping them on as it emits an “evil laugh.”

"They just wanted to turn off the lights. 'After the third request, Alexa stopped responding and instead did an evil laugh.'" ?????? https://t.co/PTtrYxSbbo — Lisa Feierman (@lisathefeierman) March 6, 2018

Some even expressed concern that the technology could end up turning against its masters, while others said that the device has been giving them a list of funeral homes.

Replying bc THIS creepy thing happened last night: we got home and, totally unprompted, our Amazon Echo/Alexa started talking. And then i realized it was listing off local cemeteries and funeral homes??? I'd rather it laugh at me tbh — Kamo Boomin (@HeyItsKamo) March 7, 2018

If this is a cross-promotion for black mirror, it’s cute. If this is beginning of hostile takeover, even cuter!https://t.co/bjbY1KqC1U — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 7, 2018

A friend told me that her aunt kept finding Alexa and her Apple HomePod talking to each other like they are having a conversation, but would stop talking when someone entered the room. She had to put them in separate rooms to make them stop talking to each other. — Maria Otero (@MariaOteroEsq) March 7, 2018

live video feed from amazon hq, where they're about to deploy the alexa patch and... oh. oh. that's not looking so great. pic.twitter.com/gGOPgDg8Bp — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 7, 2018

What is going on at Amazon?

While the company has claimed these surreal reports are true and that they are working on a fix, it might be safe to keep the device unplugged through the night.

Just in case.

