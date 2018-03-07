© Flickr user MEDION Pressestelle

Amazon’s Alexa Is Emitting ‘Evil’ Laughs, Refusing To Obey Orders

by
Alice Salles
The personal assistant technology is scaring its users by emitting random laughs. Some of the incidents are prompting users to be genuinely concerned.

Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant, Alexa, might be helpful at times, but not without its problems.

Read More
Was Amazon's Alexa Responsible For Dialing 911 During Violent Assault?

After reports regarding the potential privacy concerns related to the Echo devices scared the nation, we have now learned that the technology might be developing a mind of its own. That’s because, at times, the device will start laughing randomly, prompting users to feel they have a witch or another evil being in their living rooms. Worse yet, the device appears to be ignoring their owners’ commands.

Some Twitter users shared their experiences on the social media website, scaring us all to the bone.

Apparently, Alexa is even refusing to turn people’s lights off, keeping them on as it emits an “evil laugh.”

Some even expressed concern that the technology could end up turning against its masters, while others said that the device has been giving them a list of funeral homes.

What is going on at Amazon?

While the company has claimed these surreal reports are true and that they are working on a fix, it might be safe to keep the device unplugged through the night.

Just in case.

Read More
Exhausted Amazon Employees Forced To Sleep Where They Stand

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user MEDION Pressestelle

Tags:
alexa alexa echo alexa evil laugh alexa laugh amazon amazon alexa amazon echo devices amazon intelligent assistant echo device evil laugh intelligent personal assistant privacy concerns social media twitter users
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.