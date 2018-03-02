Amazon's Alexa Actually Lost Her Voice

Amazon's Alexa was experiencing problems on Friday. Users reported that Alexa was having issues processing their voices and would not respond to their queries.

In a twist of irony, an Amazon ad that showed Alexa losing her voice became a reality as users of the personal assistant reported that the device was not working on Friday.

The website Downdetector.com, which tracks and documents technology issues, reported witnessing a sharp increase in user problems with Alexa beginning at 11:23 a.m.

Fifty-one percent of users who reported an issue said they were experiencing troubles with the connection to the server, while 39 percent said they could not log in. Amazon does not have a website that documents widespread issues with its products.

Fitz Tepper, who reports for the outlet Tech Crunch, noted that the problem seemed to be related to the device’s voice recognition abilities, as the same problem was happening for other devices, including Echo and Sonos One. According to Tepper, the issues were not affecting all of Alexa’s capabilities, some of which could be accessed through the Alexa phone app.

The number of user complaints declined a few hours later, and the product seemed to be returning to normal functioning.

Considering the Super Bowl commercial, which showed famous celebrities like Rebel Wilson and Cardi B providing the responses to users’ Alexa queries, the day’s issues were tinged with a bit of humor.