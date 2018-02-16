Employees Can't Stop Smashing Their Heads Into Apple's Glass Walls

Apple appears to have somewhat of an office problem as employees keep bumping their heads into the California headquarters' new glass walls.

Apple’s new headquarters has a shiny new centerpiece made of glass that is confusing employees so much that they keep smacking their heads into glass, unnamed sources have told reporters.

The impressive construction is ring-shaped and stands as the centerpiece of the building, and it appears to overflow due to the curved panels of glass. Inside this space, there are “pods,” and as employees, who appear to be always distracted by their iPhones, walk about, they often crash into these panels.

In order to help mitigate the issue, many employees started to use Post-It notes to remind others that there’s glass ahead. Unfortunately, their effort was curbed after superiors thought that the notes would interfere with the building’s design.

Still, many people see the new Apple headquarters as an architectural wonder.

There’s been one hiccup since Apple opened its new headquarters last year: employees keep smacking into the glass #tictocnews https://t.co/AMMaEyxn8j pic.twitter.com/o5CQpQpf3L — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 16, 2018

Originally a Steve Jobs’ idea, the structure was hailed as a “statement of openness, of free movement.” The idea of using glass, however, isn’t the most impressive detail about this structure, Apple’s design chief, Jony Ive, said.

“The achievement is to make a building where so many people can connect and collaborate and walk and talk,” Ive said.

When asked about the head-smacking incidents, an Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Housing 13,000 employees, the building might as well be seen as a true wonder where people feel they are free to connect and go as they please. But as these reports of incidents surface, we wonder whether the masterminds behind this architectural dream didn’t go too far. After all, Apple has already been sued by a customer who walked into the glass of an Apple store in 2011.

After breaking her nose, 82-year-old Evelyn Paswall filed a lawsuit, which was later settled. Still, the question remains. Are Apple executives willing to have employees suffering the consequences of smashing their heads into glass regularly?

We’re sure that after a few traumatic incidents, employees might start getting a bit frustrated.