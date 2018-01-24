China Built An Entire Railway Station In Just 9 Hours

The station will reportedly connect three major railroads — the Ganlong Railway, Ganruilong Railway and Zhanglong Railway — with the new Nanlong Railway.

In an incredible technological feat, China built an entire railway station in just nine hours.

Famous for its massive infrastructure projects, this gargantuan task may mark as one of country’s most impressive achievement.

The mammoth assignment reportedly included 1,500 workers who worked several tasks simultaneously to complete building the station in the southern Fujian Province.

The construction took place at the Nanlong Railway Station in the south China city of Longyan. Seven trains and 23 diggers were used in the completion of the station.

According to the deputy manager of the country’s most prominent rail road construction company, China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group, the workers were divided into seven groups to perform seven tasks at once.

While other countries may take months completing such tasks, China’s perfectly mapped out plan and precision help them achieve this task overnight.

The station will reportedly connect three major railroads — the Ganlong Railway, Ganruilong Railway and Zhanglong Railway — with the new Nanlong Railway.

The completion of 152-mile, high speed Nanlong Railway line is underway. The project is expected to be completed in late 2018. These railways will work as a transport fix between southeast and central China.

Apart from constructing lightning fast train links, China has been soaring in the world of technology. From building world’s largest radio telescope searching for extra terrestrial life to the completion of Tianhuangping hydroelectric project, which is the biggest plant in Asia, this country has truly marked itself infrastructure and tech masterminds.

