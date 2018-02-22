Employee Fired For Calling Out ‘White Male Privilege’ Sues Google

Tim Chevalier was reportedly once told by Google management that his social activism "wasn’t what we hired you for," prior to being terminated.

Another diversity-related lawsuit is headed Google’s way, only this time, an ex-employee is alleging he was fired for calling out “white male privilege.”

You may be familiar with James Damore, the former “Google bro” who filed a class-action suit against the company after his controversial 10-page memo expressing anti-feminism and anti-diversity sentiments led to his termination.

Now, Tim Chevalier has launched his own suit accusing Google of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

So, which one is it? Are Google’s policies and work culture too sensitive to race and gender or not at all?

According to Chevalier, he was fired from the tech company for calling out racism and sexism in in-house Google forums. He claimed his views were targeted because of his identity as transgender, queer, and disabled.

Apparently, Chevalier spoke out about white male privilege in response to Damore’s memo and was terminated soon thereafter.

Chevalier claimed that he walked into a “homogenous” work environment when he started at Google in 2015 and noticed that the company was comprised of mostly cisgender white males. However, he advocated for the rights of women and minorities in an effort to shut down the cyberbullying he saw on Google’s forums.

But by September 2016, he said he began getting criticized by management for his “social activism.” He was even purportedly told, “that wasn’t what we hired you for.”

After Chevalier complained, he said he was urged to consider leaving the company as “working at Google was not for everyone,” and his request to transfer to a different team was denied.

Then, the tension really heated up after Damore’s memo. Chevalier clapped back at Damore, calling his views misogynistic and quoting an excerpt from a book which referred to “white boys” while describing white male privilege.

Google later found memes Chevalier had posted to the company’s internal meme generator to be discriminatory against white men. They determined the same about a comment he made about Republicans failing to follow community guidelines. As a result, Google fired Chevalier in November 2017, using his social media activity as the reason.

Google spokeswoman, Gina Scigliano, offered the company’s perspective on their decisions to fire these individuals that have resulted in lawsuits.

“An important part of our culture is lively debate,” she said. “But like any workplace, that doesn't mean anything goes. All employees acknowledge our code of conduct and other workplace policies, under which promoting harmful stereotypes based on race or gender is prohibited.”

She continued: "This is a very standard expectation that most employers have of their employees. The overwhelming majority of our employees communicate in a way that is consistent with our policies. But when an employee does not, it is something we must take seriously. We always make our decision without any regard to the employee’s political views."

As it would seem, Google is making a less-than-perfect effort to squash discrimination within the company across the board as evidenced by the termination of these two individuals who support two completely different ideologies.

However, the initiative is backfiring as the lawsuits keep coming and people feel like their voices are being silenced. Google needs to find a balance to properly distinguish between those who are clearly pushing hateful, divisive agendas and those who are trying to call attention to the longstanding corporate practices that disenfranchise certain groups.