It Appears Facial Recognition Software Is Biased In Favor Of White Men

It seems prejudices of the real world are making their way into technology. Facial recognition is more accurate if you are white than if you are black.

Commercial software is really pushing its boundaries by instilling features that can not only recognize faces but also genders. Unfortunately, one such breakthrough appears to be inflicted by a virulent disregard for black people.

Joy Buolamwini, a researcher at M.I.T. Media Lab, is drawing attention to the fact that even artificial intelligence plays a part in accentuating differences that can cause dissension.

The suspicion, that facial recognition software is better able to function if you are white than black was just proven right by Buolamwini. Being an African-American woman herself, she personally experienced this nuisance when she was a student at Georgia Institute of Technology, when several computer-based programs would recognize her white friends but not her face.

It was not until she started working at the M.I.T. Media Lab that she figured out that her face would only be recognized once she put on a white mask.

Buolamwini concluded it is the algorithm that is flawed and she has evidence to back her findings.

She conducted an experimental study along with her colleague, Timnit Gebru, in which they put three market competitive facial recognition systems (IBM, Microsoft and Face++) on trial. Around 1,270 photographs of parliamentarians from across the globe were tested and predictably all three systems made considerable errors in recognizing darker faces than lighter faces.

The assumption is that this partiality arises from the dataset that the firms are using to train their software. Gebru and Buolamwini couldn’t further work on these datasets because it is strictly confidential.

Buolamwin shared her research findings with the companies. Microsoft’s error rate for darker-skinned women was 21 percent, while IBM’s and Megvii’s rates were nearly 35 percent. They all had error rates below 1 percent for light-skinned males. Mostly companies took the feedback constructively and promised to improve their systems and increase accuracy in identifying darker skin tones.

Some of these incidents are downright awful. In 2015, Google’s image-recognition photo app identified African Americans as “gorillas.” Although Google apologized, the problem required fixation at a larger-scale.

But so far, facial recognition systems haven't faced enough scrutiny to prompt regulations to tighten up their operations.

Buolamwini is making noteworthy efforts to highlight such technical malfunctions and collaborate with professionals to create standards ensuring transparency and accountability in facial analysis software. Her short Ted Talk on coded bias is quite popular. To create more awareness, she also launched a program, Algorithm Justice League. She considers her research as, “a starting point, very much a first step” toward making changes.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters