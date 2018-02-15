© Reuters/Toru Hanai

Microsoft Sued For $600M After Windows Upgrade Ruined PC

Microsoft is being accused of having an upgrade system that botched a man's computer. Now, he wants a fix or $600 million in damages if they fail to deliver.

A man takes pictures of a Microsoft computer monitor.

A man from New Mexico is suing Microsoft for $600 million after a disastrous Windows update caused the computer to become “non-functional.”

Frank K. Dickman Jr. of Albuquerque claimed that the Asus laptop was “immediately” unusable after the Windows 10 update installment failed. The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, also states that during the upgrade, the cached version of Windows 7 was completely deleted.

Now, Dickman said he wants Microsoft to supply the Windows 7 operating system since “the only way I can be certain of a quality Windows 7 Operating System is to obtain it from the original vendor – Microsoft Corporation.” But he’s also seeking $600 million in damages if the company and its CEO Satya Nadella fail to provide him with the software.

Despite what may seem an outlandish monetary restitution demand, this isn’t the first time Microsoft has been sued for a botched a software upgrade

After launching Windows 10 in 2015, several people sued the company, and at least one woman won a $10,000 judgment against the software giant.

Her claim? A botched Windows 10 upgrade.

It’s clear that Microsoft has a lot of work to do to make sure that its software is not causing consumers any major headaches. Until then, we can’t blame anybody from seeking such outlandish restitution. After all, that might be the only way Microsoft will be able to learn its lesson.

