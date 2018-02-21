Someone ‘Bought’ $20 Trillion In Bitcoin For Zero Dollars

It's in times like this that we realize just how precarious technology often is, and how easy it is for a bug in the system to lead to some serious loss.

A Japanese Bitcoin exchange suffered a bug in its system, causing the pricing mechanism to go bananas. As a result, Bitcoin was priced at $0. As expected, users promptly scrambled to take advantage of the situation. But before the glitch was addressed and prices went back to normal, at least one user got away with “buying” $20 trillion worth of the cryptocurrency for absolutely nothing.

Unfortunately for him or her, the "purchase" didn't go through, as the exchange was invalid. Still, the whole situation was crazy enough to confuse traders and Bitcoin enthusiasts for a while.

As Uproxx reports, this incident may have been addressed before it actually caused anybody trouble. But it does highlight the problem that the cryptocurrency community still has with the technology. After all, if this incident happened because of a glitch, then perhaps, other exchanges have already had issues broadcasting prices that did not match the cryptocurrency’s real value.

If the time comes to honor a false price, this could cause a problem to the entire system as Bitcoin is meant to stay decentralized so that users and traders keep each other in check. If someone takes advantage of the system and the exchanging party is forced to sell the currency despite a potential flaw, will the system crumble down and make the exchange of Bitcoin nearly impossible?

We’re not exactly sure yet.