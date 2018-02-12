Study Finds Video Game Could Calm Schizophrenia Patients

In an effort to help people with Schizophrenia reduce the hallucinations they experience, a new study used a video game technique that had promising results.

Schizophrenia patients calmed by video game https://t.co/baGXujVBK7 pic.twitter.com/otyNX3JoU2 — Dell Hosting (@DellHostingUK) February 12, 2018

It seems that video games have a much greater purpose than to simply entertain.

According to BBC News, studies have found that people with schizophrenia can be trained to control the part of the brain connected to verbal hallucinations by playing video games.

A small pilot study was conducted by a research team from King's College London's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience and the University of Roehampton. Participants were able to land a rocket in the game when it was connected to the area of the brain that’s sensitive to speech and human voices.

Read More Two Teens Saved From Drowning In First Drone Rescue Mission

Over time, the patients also learned to use the strategy in their daily lives to quell the power of hallucinations. The research team said that the technique could, ultimately, be used to help people with schizophrenia who don’t respond to medication.

While the findings still need to be confirmed, the study had a positive impact on the 12 patients involved, who experienced very aggressive hallucinations on a daily basis.

The patients were asked to play the video game while in an MRI scanner. The game required them to use their own mental strategies to move a digital rocket, and in turn, they were able to reduce the volume on the outside voices they heard.

"The patients know when the voices are about to start — they can feel it, so we want them to immediately put this aid into effect to lessen them, or stop the voices completely,” said Dr. Natasza Orlov from King's College London.

The voices became less external and more internal, thus making them less stressful for the patients in the study who each had four turns in the MRI scanner. They also found that they were able to cope with them much better as a result.

"Although the study sample size is small and we lacked a control group, these results are promising,” Orlov said. “We are now planning to conduct a randomized controlled study to test this technique in a larger sample."

The study has since been published in the journal Translational Psychiatry.

Hopefully the results of this study are confirmed in the near future through more trials with a wider pool of patients. The more options available to improve the quality of life for people with mental health struggles that don't involve pharmaceutical drugs, the better.

Read More Color-Changing Tattoos Could Change How We Monitor Our Health

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pexels, Anton Porsche