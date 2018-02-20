Alcatraz Gets A New Inmate: The Inflatable Trump Chicken

An inflatable chicken in a prison uniform that resembles President Donald Trump made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay, floating across Alcatraz Island.

"Trump Chicken" spotted cruising near Alcatraz, Pier 39 in San Francisco. https://t.co/bdooZfpyAz pic.twitter.com/y5AZHrfZya — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 20, 2018

The infamous inflatable chicken created in the likeness of President Donald Trump has returned, only this time, wearing a prison uniform and floating near San Francisco’s Alcatraz Island.

On Saturday, a boat carried the 33-foot tall inflatable chicken across the Bay along with a sign that read, “Transporting prisoner 00045,” which alludes to the real Trump, who is, unfortunately, the 45th president.

One of the demonstration’s organizers, Danelle Morton, declared, “It’s the Cock of The Rock.”

The boat circled Alcatraz twice at 5 mph before coasting along the banks of the city.

As The New York Times previously reported, a Seattle-based artist originally designed the “Trump chicken” to commemorate the Year of the Rooster in China, which took the internet by storm. Later, Morton re-created the effigy as an inflatable balloon to use for a protest demanding Trump release his tax returns.

Since then, Trump chickens have popped up throughout the country, even outside the White House last August.

The latest stunt outside of Alcatraz was initially planned for last August as well when a right-wing rally was set to take place on Crissy Field, which overlooks The Golden Gate Bridge. Morton and her team intended to float the chicken on a boat and photobomb any of the pictures taken overlooking the water at the rally.

To bring the plan to life, they started a GoFundMe campaign, which raised $10,000 in the first 36 hours.

“People were clearly digging the fact that we were going to troll the Nazis with the chicken,” Morton said of the outpouring of support.

However, the rally was ultimately canceled. Instead of refunding all of the donations, Morton and her colleagues decided they would plan a different, yet equally powerful, demonstration in which the chicken would be used.

“We are confident that there will be another suitable occasion for our chicken within a year,” they wrote to the donors. “If we do not find one by August 2018, we will donate all of the money that remains in our GoFundMe to charity.”

Of the 398 people who donated to the campaign, just 10 asked for their money back. Not long after, the planning for the big Alcatraz stunt began.

Although it came several months after the original plan fell through, the protest was relevant and timely as it coincided with Presidents Day weekend and served as a reminder that people still care about all of the potential crimes Trump has been accused of, such as several counts of sexual assault and the Russia collusion investigation.

The chicken is, essentially, a lighthearted way to keep attention on very serious political matters.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Ted Eytan