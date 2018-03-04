Alt-Righters Loved This Sculpture, Then They Discovered Who Made It

“This is called ‘art.’ This is the legacy and heritage of the West. This is what men of the West fight , sacrifice and die for. This is victory,” said the man of the sculpture.

Luo Li Rong and her sculpture that celebrates the beauty of the female form. pic.twitter.com/mGeWcCkCwe — RΛMIN NΛSIBOV (@RaminNasibov) March 4, 2018

An alt-right Twitter user fell head over heels in love with a gorgeous bronze statue of a woman — only to learn a lesson of a lifetime.

In October, Ivan Throne chanced upon a beautiful work of art, probably on the internet and decided to share a picture of it on his social media. The white supremacist captioned the photo of the statue of a lovely woman with long, flowing hair, with a love-struck rant:

“This is called ‘art.’ This is the legacy and heritage of the West. This is what men of the West fight, sacrifice and die for. This is victory,” Thrones said, lavishing praise on the statue.

Soon enough, a like-minded alt-right bro replied on his tweet, stating how the artist must be man because a woman could never be capable of appreciating and interpreting the female form in such a way.

Obviously, Throne, being a sexist as well, whole-heartedly agreed with the Twitter user, whose handle was, funnily enough, @RationaleMale

That sculpture is an act of worship before Heaven, and it shows. — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) October 14, 2017

However, a person who was more in contact with reality burst their bubble soon enough and informed the duo the sculpture was, in fact, created by a woman — and a Chinese one at that.

the sculptor is a chinese woman you dork ass losers — Platonic Solid Snake (@Pliny_theElder) October 17, 2017

The sculptor is Luo Li Rong, a renowned Chinese artist, who specializes in life-size sculptures of women in motion. Working primarily with bronze, her realistic art is inspired by Renaissance and conveys the grace and sensuality of the human form.

People can also buy her art if they have, say, $95,000 to spend. But with art that fine, it’s worth the cost.

And exactly who is the racist, sexist Ivan Throne?

Apparently, he is an author of a book, “The Nine Laws,” which is “designed for men who are acutely aware that one lifetime is all they have to pursue and achieve their sacred purpose. Far more than a mere self-help book, or a simple collection of advice and ideas, “The Nine Laws” is a gravely serious operating system for success in a dark world. The book has a cult-like following.

Here’s one example of the kind of rhetoric he espouses.

I'll make it simple:



My family has butchered Russians, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Matabeles, Boers, Germans, and several kinds of Indians and Arabs for the glory of the British Crown for nearly 700 years and I don't apologize for one tiny bit of it.



At all.



Thank you. https://t.co/nlCbsjGQVu — Ivan Throne (@DarkTriadMan) March 7, 2018

For all his tough talk, he couldn’t recognize the fact that a non-white, non-male human being is capable of making such wonderful art.

But the best part of all this is he soon became an internet meme.

This is called "art."This is the legacy and heritage of the West.

This is what men of the West fight, sacrifice and die for.This is victory. pic.twitter.com/4vsKr37VTM — Omïςr⊕ηCεršεï8 (@LedZepBoxedSet) October 18, 2017

This is called "art".



This is the legacy and heritage of the West.



This is what men of the West fight, sacrifice and die for. pic.twitter.com/m8j8NY0P9X — The Infamous Sergio (@NostromoSerg) October 19, 2017

