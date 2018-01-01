Apple's iPhone X Couldn't Tell Two Asian Women Apart - Twice

The woman, identified only by her surname Yan, told the Jiangsu Broadcasting Corp. that her co-worker was able to get into both phones.

A woman in the Chinese city of Nanjing has received another refund after her colleague was able to unlock her new iPhone X - for the second time.

The woman, identified only by her surname Yan, told the Jiangsu Broadcasting Corp. that despite the fact she activated and configured the facial recognition software of each of her two phones, her colleague was able to access the device.

When Yan reported the problem the first time, the staff didn't believe her. It was only after she demonstrated the issue in front of them, they replaced her phone.

However, even the second iPhone X had the same problem.

While Apple hasn't formally addressed the case, yet, HuffPost reports both the women "may have used the phone during its 'passcode training' and both the phones may have been essentially 'taught' to recognize both faces."

Yan's claims come after a video popped up in November showing a 10-year-old in New York unlocking his mother's iPhone X, bypassing its Face ID system.

Interestingly, Apple maintains the 3D front-facing camera learns what users look like and can only go wrong one in 1 million times.

