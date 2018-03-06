Australian Family Finds 132-Year-Old Message In A Bottle

A family was walking across sand dunes when they spotted a bottle. Thankfully, they did not leave the discovery undisturbed, as it turned out to be a piece of history.

The worlds oldest known message in a bottle found just north of Wedge Island in WA by this Perth couple. It was found half buried on the beach nearly 132 years after it was tossed overboard from a German ship @9NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/V4Bt9FLGci — Michael Stamp (@StampyMichael) March 6, 2018

It’s not every day that you stumble upon the oldest message in a bottle. So when it happens, you might as well share the discovery with the world.

Tonya Illman and her family made an extraordinary discovery while walking across the sand on a West Australian beach. The Perth woman saw something that looked like a bottle sticking out in the sand, and as she walked toward it, she noticed it was, indeed, a bottle.

“It just looked like a lovely old bottle, so I picked it up thinking it might look good in my bookcase," she explained.

But as her son’s girlfriend grabbed it, she noticed there was something inside. A damp piece of paper fell out.

“We took it home and dried it out, and when we opened it, we saw it was a printed form, in German, with very faint German handwriting on it," Illman said.

The world's oldest-known message in a bottle has been found on a beach north of Perth. #7News pic.twitter.com/e3uBmyYPwN — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) March 6, 2018

Oldest-known message in a bottle found on WA beach, 132 years after being tossed overboard in Indian Ocean https://t.co/NLysFAdqpC #messageinabottle (Pic: Kym Illman) pic.twitter.com/PTJ9BuSZnl — ABC Perth (@abcperth) March 6, 2018

After taking the bottle and the piece of paper to the Western Australian Museum, they learned that it had been thrown overboard from the German sailing boat Paula on June 12, 1886, as part of an experiment.

The German Naval Observatory wanted to understand how currents worked, so they threw thousands of bottles between 1864 and 1933. Captains would write the date along with details about the ship and its route on the forms, and then place them inside the bottles.

As this bottle was sent into the ocean in 1886, it has now become the oldest message in a bottle ever to be uncovered, as it was found 132 years after being thrown into the sea.

It’s incredible to think that, if this family had ignored the bottle, it might have been covered by dunes and never seen or heard of again. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Infomastern