This New Campaign Will Inform Trump About Every New Gun Death In US

The campaign organizer believes the unrelenting tweets will send a powerful message to Trump by letting him know the full scale of the gun epidemic in the U.S.

Over 33,000 Americans die each year from gun violence. I just joined https://t.co/egnPoekIK9 to help create change. Join me to make our voices heard. #BackfireTrump pic.twitter.com/nWV81F2QDS — Backfire Trump (@backfiretrump) February 26, 2018

It is a well know fact that President Donald Trump loves to spend time on Twitter and usually spends his morning tweeting from his bed. Now, a new gun-control campaign is cashing in on the fact by hoping to educate the president on the extent of gun violence in the country.

The campaign is currently trending under #BackfireTrump and is created by “States United to Prevent Gun Violence,” which describes itself as “a grassroots network of 32 state affiliates working to make our communities and families safer.”

The group’s national director Victoria Coy today launched a Twitter tool called “Backfire,” which has only one purpose — to bombard President Trump with automated tweets from users every time a person in American dies as a result of gun violence.

Coy believes the unrelenting tweets will send a powerful message to Trump by letting him know the full scale of gun epidemic in the United States.

Coy told Observer that an unnamed marketing agency suggested the idea of “Backfire” to her, in the aftermath of Las Vegas mass shooting. She then started working on the tool with gun reform advocates and software developers, taking data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.

The campaign asks gun control proponents to volunteer their Twitter accounts on BackfireTrump.com. The group will then automatically send Trump tweets from those accounts whenever an update of a gun-related death comes on Gun Violence Archive.

The tweets Trump will be getting will vary to skirt the spam filters but will all essentially have the same message: pleas and stats to motivate Trump into taking actions against guns.

Users will also have the option of sending tweets to Trump on a daily or weekly basis, if they do not want dozens of automated tweets originating from their account every day. The tool will send the posts to Trump at 3 a.m. — a time when some of the president’s most controversial tweets have popped up.

“Our goal is to overwhelm President Trump,” Coy said. “Every death lost to gun violence is preventable. Given Trump’s prolific use of the platform, Twitter seems the most effective place to reach him. We want to show them that the volume and tenacity of gun violence is absolutely overwhelming, so they can’t help but take action.”

The tool does not just focuses on mass shooting but also has data on everyday domestic abuse and gun violence. However, gun-related suicides are not included since they are not tracked in real-time.

The campaign website also allows supporters to write to Congress or join a gun violence prevention group.

State United and Backfire are also participating in protests, including “March for Our Lives,” in an attempt to educate the masses on the harms of unchecked guns in civilians’ hands. Coy credits her inspiration to the Florida shooting survivors.

“We weren’t waiting for a high profile mass shooting (to launch), but because they happen so frequently, our responses and goals changed to support the amazing leadership from the Parkland students,” she said.

Read More Trump Says He Never Asked To Arm Teachers, Then Asks To Arm Teachers

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst