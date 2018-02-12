© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NYT Writer Riles Up Twitter By Calling Mirai Nagasu An Immigrant

Ayesha
NYT’s Bari Weiss called Olympian Mirai Nagasu an immigrant and insisted, “My tweet was obviously meant to celebrate her accomplishments.”

 

 

An op-ed writer for The New York Times, Bari Weiss, riled the internet when she tweeted about figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s incredible performance at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, while calling her an immigrant.

The journalist, who has also worked for The Wall Street Journal, shared the video of Nagasu’s stunning triple axel landing along with the words, “Immigrants: they get the job done” — a popular line from the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

The thing is, Nagasu is not an immigrant.

She was born in California to Japanese immigrant parents and maintained dual U.S. and Japanese citizenship until she was 22 years old. 

Many believe Weiss crossed the line. For a writer, she did not do her homework properly and, therefore, sparked the online debate.

Social media users flooded her tweets and criticized Weiss for implying Nagasu is not American.

 

 

She later deleted her tweet and pushed back, saying she knew Nagasu was born in California.

 

Weiss responded by calling the backlash as “another sign of civilization’s end.” 

 

But people were just not ready to give up.

 

 

 

Apparently, Weiss couldn’t take criticism.

 

 

Maybe Weiss did not understand the sensitivity of the matter.

Racists and white supremacists often use the words “go back to your country” while harassing non-white people, implying that only white people are real Americans. Even if the NYT writer did not intend to say that, her tweet was certainly perceived as racist by many.

“Her parents are immigrants. And my tweet was obviously meant to celebrate her accomplishments. Perhaps you’d be more comfortable with an outlet like Think Progress making the same point,” Weiss said, insisting she only meant to be positive.

The writer also pointed out the Huff Post celebrated Nagasu making history with her perfect triple axel landing by noting she was the child of immigrants.

 

As it turns out, the New York Times writer is famous for her controversial viewpoints. In fact, The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald reportedly described Weiss as someone “who thrives on cheap, easy, and superficial ‘controversy.’”

