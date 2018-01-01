Dad Teaches Son A Lesson For Bullying Other Children On The School Bus

“This right here is just old-school, simple parenting. This ain’t killing nobody. This is a healthy way for a child to be punished.”

A Virginia father took discipline to the next level when he made his son walk in the rain for a mile because he was banned from the school bus for bullying.

Bryan Thornhill filmed his 10-year-old son, who had been suspended from the bus for three days, where he can be seen running in the rain with a schoolbag behind his back.

“Hey everyone, welcome to you better listen to your Dad 2018. My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can't stand,” Thornhill addressed viewers at the beginning of his video.

He added, “Therefore, he has to now run to school, we're right about one mile from the school so all week he's got the experience of running. This right here is just old-school, simple parenting. This ain’t killing nobody. This is a healthy way for a child to be punished.”

Luckily, the punishment did do well as teachers from his son’s school said they have experienced prominent difference in his behavior.

“He hasn't got in trouble at school this week, whereas last week he was absolutely out of his mind. This right here is called parenting. We're gonna make sure that one way or another his teacher's are gonna be able to enjoy his company at school, he's not disrupting his classmates and everything else,” he said.

The video instantly became viral and has since been shared more than 25 million times as of now.

Majority of people on social media applauded the father for this unusual way of dealing with his child and said old-school parenting is the correct way to teach children,

However, others criticized the father for the act and said the boy might have gotten sick because of running in the rain.

