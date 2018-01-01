Lion Attacks Little Girl After Saudi Trainer Lets Kids Into Its Cage

A children’s game turned into a predator hunt when a lion brought in for entertainment grabbed a little girl by her head during a spring festival in Jeddah.

A shocking clip from a festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, captured the horrifying moment a trained lion, which was surrounded by dozens of children, attacked a young girl.

The video started off with the audience, which mostly included children, playing with what was supposed to be a “trained” lion. An adult, who was assumed to be the trainer, watched as the kids ran around in the caged enclosure.

However, the trainer could not control the ferocious wild animal from suddenly attacking a little girl, who was seen wearing black top and harlequin trousers.

The video showed the children running away from the distressed lion as it lunged towards its prey, cornering her.

The horrified victim shrieked as the growling predator stood on two legs and took a hold of her head with its paws. It then threw her on the ground but did not let go of her.

Several adults were seen jumping into the enclosure to defend the shocked girl.

The lion was then tugged away from the child.

The game was already risky as countless number of children were allowed to play with the lion.

Fortunately, the girl received no injuries as the 6-month-old lion had undergone a declawing procedure, according to the Daily Mail.

Cops called off the ghastly festival, which should have thought of safety measures before bringing a vicious wild predator in to entertain children, before starting an investigation.

The predator was brought to entertain the Saudi children as a part of a spring festival in the port city, according to reports by local media.

Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, U.A.E and Iran are famous for keeping wild and exotic predators like cheetahs, tigers and lions as pets as a symbol of their high status.

