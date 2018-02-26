Man Arrested After Drunkenly Riding His Horse Onto The Freeway

An intoxicated California man rode a horse onto the freeway in Long Beach early Saturday morning. After arresting him, California Highway Patrol officers had some Twitter fun.

A man was arrested after police found him drunk and riding a horse on a California freeway https://t.co/BYEE9IAZGA pic.twitter.com/sDmln6PUDs — KATV News (@KATVNews) February 27, 2018

A drunken man rode his horse onto the 91 Freeway in Long Beach, California, early Saturday morning, leading to his arrest. California Highway Patrol records showed that the intoxicated rider was arrested on his birthday.

Police said they stopped the 29-year-old suspect, Luis Alfredo Perez, around 1 a.m. and asked him to take a sobriety test after a caller phoned 911 while witnessing Perez riding down the highway.

Spectacularly, he failed twice, blowing blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent. The legal limit is 0.08.

Officers booked Perez into jail at 3 a.m., charged him with “DUI on a horse.” Bail was set at $10,000.

The horse, named Guera, was released to the man’s mother.

During the ordeal, the police had some fun with the bizarre situation. At 1:32 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Twitter account posted an image of an officer suppressing a smirk while looking toward the camera and horse. The caption reads, “No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated.”

No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated. #CHP pic.twitter.com/IQ09Qgeq4j — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 24, 2018

Later that evening, the same CHP account sent out another tweet.

The CHP's response to the incident seemed to send a clear message: Freeways are meant for motorized vehicles and sober drivers. Also, they really love corny puns.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Flickr, Tony Webster