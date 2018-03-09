District's Anti-White Privilege Campaign Strikes A Nerve With Parents

Educators wanted to raise awareness to racism and bias with the campaign, but some parents believe that the posters are not a good approach.

A campaign that hopes to raise awareness about racism is getting a lot of complaints from parents whose children attend the public school system in British Columbia, Canada.

The “Got privilege?” campaign uses posters depicting the images of local district administrators talking about their experiences. Some talk about how they feel they have been privileged because of the color of their skin while others say they have felt prejudice.

But some parents are complaining that the school district failed to communicate with them and let them know they were planning on putting this effort into motion.

According to School District 74’s Superintendent Teresa Downs, the campaign didn’t intend to strike a nerve. Instead, it hoped to bring people together.

“We are trying to acknowledge that racism does exist and that some people, as a result of racism, are disadvantaged,” she said.

But parent Kansas Field Allen didn’t seem to think that’s what the campaign achieved.

"I'd say 95 percent of the people are in favor of having the posters taken down, and that's from all races," she said, according to CBC.

The campaign, which started in January, is based on a Saskatoon billboard campaign, Downs explained.

Since the district was aware of cases of bias and racism, they said the moment was as good as any to start raising awareness. Once school principals were asked if they would like to participate in the campaign by the district, all schools said yes and the posters went up shortly after.

According to some educators, their belief that children are capable of understanding racism and being taught about it early was at the center of their decision to put the posters up, B.C. Minister of Education Rob Fleming said.

"Anti-racism has been a strong component in our curriculum in every school district in B.C. and should be," he explained.

But to parents, such as Field Allen, the subject is not the problem.

“You and I can talk as adults about these posters, but what do you say to a first-grader,” she said.

Some people on Twitter criticized parents who felt offended by the campaign. Others defended them but urged parents and school officials to let everyone share their opinion openly and without the threat of violence.

People going ballistic over this #WhitePrivilege campaign in a BC school district, claiming its racist and divisive. Are we so fragile that the mere suggestion that skin colour still make a difference makes us lose our minds? #cdnpoli #bcpoli https://t.co/KWmfWgUwdt — Michael Serebriakov (@MichaelSilverV) March 8, 2018

A great start #BritishColumbia

We all know the people that will take issue with it so forge on!

Children are able to grasp these concepts when taught, and even more so, if parents support the efforts & acknowledge their own #WhitePrivilege #antiracism https://t.co/axqwny7Z52 — Marcela (@1968inspire) March 8, 2018

Seems like a good program to me. It's challenging people to think. Some can't do that. Which is part of the problem. https://t.co/jEy0GcZxD0 — Ed Wiebe (@edwiebe) March 8, 2018

Anti-racist campaigns that name white privilege tend to generate the most backlash. But it is vitally important anti-racist work move beyond "don't say racist things" and discuss systemic issues & white privilege. Kudos to Gold Trail District. https://t.co/b0W0UQD3vW — Elliot Worsfold (@ElliotWorsfold) March 8, 2018

I encourage every student in this district to speak their mind openly on this topic, and the district to allow the debate to proceed unfettered and uncensored so long as no one threatens violence. #thisisnottheway people. https://t.co/gqOiFemU4o — Trevor Panas (@Trevor_Panas) March 9, 2018

I’m against the posters- no one should assume they can measure someone’s “privilege” score based on skin tone or gender. There’s advantaged and disadvantaged kids of all genders, skin colour, physical and intellectual gifts, and combinations thereoff. #thisisnottheway — Trevor Panas (@Trevor_Panas) March 9, 2018

Some equated the anti-racism messages with messages that actually promote racism.

Nice...this conveys the message that being white is unacceptable. What happened to messages of equality? — Kitty Chow (@KittyChowVan) March 9, 2018

It should hit a nerve with ALL parents! White shaming has no place in society, never mind in our schools! Whoever approved it should be fired! #WhiteShaming #bcpoli — Dayleen Van Ryswyk (@Dayleen4Kelowna) March 9, 2018

Despite all the varied responses this campaign garnered, it’s clear that if this effort raised so many eyebrows, the subject in question is one that must be explored by everyone involved.

Then, perhaps, Canadian children will fully understand the campaign’s message regarding skin color and privilege that the posters are trying to convey.

