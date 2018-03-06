Did Chanel Chop Down 100-Year-Old Trees For A Forest-Themed Catwalk?

“Nature is not chopping down trees in a forest, putting them up for a few hours for a show and then throwing them into a skip,” said environmental activists.

A forest imagined by Karl Lagerfeld sets the tone for the #CHANELFallWinter 2018/19 show as the Grand Palais opens its doors. #PFW pic.twitter.com/er0j0NxBF2 — CHANEL (@CHANEL) March 6, 2018

High-end fashion house Chanel put up quite a show at the Paris Fashion Week, displaying German designer Karl Lagerfeld ready-to-wear collection for women. The event was named “Midsummer Night's Dream” and had the Grand Palais turned into a forest to go along with the nature-themed catwalk through the woods.

However, the brand sparked outrage and controversy after environmental activists accused it of chopping off 100-year-old trees for the show.

The creative director, Lagerfeld, left the audience in awe when he gave this year’s show a touch of a dark and haunting mid-winter forest, inspired by his favorite season.

The life-like forest set was completed with nine tall mossy oak and poplar trees down the runway. More trees were used to make rows of benches for the guests.

A walk in the forest for the finale of the #CHANELFallWinter 2018/19 show, presented earlier today at the Grand Palais in Paris. #PFW pic.twitter.com/YJkhxPRoz7 — CHANEL (@CHANEL) March 6, 2018

The 84-year-old German designer also detailed the set with the beauty of autumn and mid-winter with dead leaves strewn on the floors as well as leaf-covered branded invitation cards – apparently at the cost of century old trees.

The collection of dresses, handbags and other accessories met halfway with the autumnal theme, with dark, earthy colors dominating Chanel’s usual light collections.

Tweed jackets and leaf prints: Karl Lagerfeld creates a forest catwalk for Chanel's autumn/winter show (For full news & wildlife packages, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOYIXa) pic.twitter.com/ubqQWB5Y4h — WildTrails Recent Sightings, Look before you book (@_WildTrails) March 7, 2018

“You know, I’ve always loved autumn. This is a kind of Indian summer with all the leaves. It’s a beautiful mood,” Lagerfield told British Vogue of the set.

Celebrity guests, including singer Lily Allen, actresses Vanessa Paradis and Keira Knightley as well as former French first lady Carla Bruni Sarkozy also did not seem to have noticed the problem with the theme.

Whereas fashion critics such as Harper’s Bazaar praised the set and declared the “runway may be (Lagerfeld’s) best yet,” the France Nature Environment group called the show a failure.

The activists said the brand was trying to give “itself a more green image, which is completely divorced from the reality of protecting nature.”

“Nature is not chopping down trees in a forest, putting them up for a few hours for a show and then throwing them into a skip,” the group pointed out.

The activists also recalled last year’s PVC-themed collection that faced scrutiny for plastic pollution.

However, in a statement, Chanel claimed none of the trees used for the show were a century old. Instead, it said the saplings were obtained from a forest in western France.

“In buying the trees, Chanel also promised to replant 100 new oak trees in the heart of the same forest,” the brand claimed.

From a space station, giant carousel, underwater world, real iceberg, an Indian palace, a theatre to the Great Wall of China, the high-end fashion brand is notorious for producing some of the most bewildering, extravagant and mythical fashion runway shows.

Read More Gucci Featured Turbans In Fashion Show And People Weren’t Happy

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Reuters