2-Year-Old Locks Mom's iPhone For Nearly 48 Years

A mother in Shanghai left her child alone with her iPhone. When she returned, she found the device locked for 25 million minutes, or more than 47 years.

The mother said she left her son with the phone to watch “educational videos,” according to Metro. When she came back, she found he had entered the wrong passcode so many times that the phone was locked for 25 million minutes.

The incident occurred in January, but the woman, who was identified only by her last name, Lu, has waited two months in hopes of the situation resolving itself. No recourse seems to exist.

“I couldn't really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,” the woman reportedly said.

A technician at an Apple store in Shanghai told the woman she could wait until the phone unlocked itself — a laughable suggestion — or perform a factory reset and erase all of the phone’s contents. The woman has hesitated to reset her phone because she doesn’t want to lose her pictures and other files.

According to the South China Morning Post, the technician said that in certain cases, phones have been locked for over 80 years with no way to solve the problem unless the user agrees to a factory reset.

The incident reportedly sparked a debate in China, with some people asking why the mother let her child play with the phone, and others noting that it would have been wise to store the information on her device elsewhere.

Whether or not one agrees with the mother allowing her child to use her phone, it seems that the child would need an extensive amount of time to lock the phone so many times, which raises questions about how long the child was left unattended.

In any case, the ordeal certainly serves as a learning experience for all to always keep your phone data backed up and to especially keep a sharp eye on your electronics when they're in a young child's possession.