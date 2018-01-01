Chinese Art College Bans Applicants Who Have Had Plastic Surgery

“They have to rely on their natural beauty to stand out and focus on developing their professional skills. We won’t accept the heavy makeup even for covering scars.”

There is bad news for students applying at Shandong University of Art’s film and television school in Jinan, China as it announced it is barring students from applying who have had cosmetic surgery.

The announcement was made by Dong Liang, the university’s dean, during an art exam press conference where he said cosmetic surgeries will effect facial expressions of students that are important for this field.

“We decided to ban those applicants who have had cosmetic surgery in this year’s entrance exam. Occupations like actor or compère will draw attention from millions of people. If you have had cosmetic surgery, even a micro plastic, it affects your subtle facial expressions,” he said.

He also said they will encourage applicants who are expressive and instructed students to apply makeup carefully.

“They have to rely on their natural beauty to stand out and focus on developing their professional skills. We won’t accept the heavy makeup even for covering scars. Professional quality and ability is also important,” said Liang.

There are an estimated 9,000 applicants applying to the university. However, there are only spots for 210 students.

Hou Juan, admissions officer of Communication University of China (CUC), also cleared a misconception that art schools and colleges are easier to get into because of their lower academic requirement.

“Actually, it takes far more effort for the art applicants to balance their professional skill and academic score. The art universities are now paying more attention to comprehensive quality, including cultural literacy and learning capacity. Only those students who are really interested in art can pass the exam,” he said.

The worldwide obsession with surgically enhanced beauty is increasingly becoming eerie. Recently, it was also noted that in a bid to do better in job interviews, students in China are now turning to cosmetic surgeries.

Many hospitals and clinics have seen an increase in the number of cosmetic surgery procedures just as students approach graduation. A majority of these students are said to be young women.

“About 4 million young Chinese people under 30 have gone under the knife, making up almost half the total number of people who have undergone cosmetic surgery on the mainland," Wang Yongan, the vice-chairman of the Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics, told South China Morning Post last April.

Spotlight/Banner: Reuters, Claro Cortes IV