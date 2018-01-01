Chinese Man Grabs Bridesmaid By The Throat As Wedding Hazing Goes Awry

“I remember someone grabbing my neck and hair, and I just fell on the ground,” said the woman. “I don’t know exactly what happened.”

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find bridesmaid in China. The case below is just one example of why.

What was supposed to be a fun-filled night for a guest ended up with her in the hospital. A woman, who was only indentified by her surname Niu, said she was knocked unconscious during a traditional wedding ritual, in which the friends of the bride have to stop the groom and his men from entering the bride’s room, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Niu and a group of other women were standing guard outside the bride’s room when the men arrived and tried to force their way inside. When they encountered resistance, they grabbed Niu by the neck and hurled her to the ground, said Niu’s younger sister.

“I remember someone grabbing my neck and hair, and I just fell on the ground,” said the woman, who was interviewed by news site Cnwest.com. “I don’t know exactly what happened.”

After the women saw Niu was not getting up, they took her to a hospital. She woke up from her faint sometime later and was proclaimed well enough to go home by the doctors.

“Adults should be able to control their behavior on such occasions,” Niu said, referring to the manhandling at her relative’s wedding.

“We should put an end to the bad [wedding] customs and only preserve the good ones,” she said.

Chinese wedding customs have been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons, prompting calls for them to be ended.

Last November, three bridesmaids at a Shenzhen wedding suffered cuts to their faces after a groomsman tried to break and glass and iron door by chopping it down with a sledgehammer. The party guests were cheering and only stopped when they saw bridesmaids and a photographer starting to bleed.

In June 2016, two men in Xian pushed a bridesmaid into a wedding car and groped her breasts, despite her protests. The scene was caught on camera and triggered a public backlash. The men were later arrested for sexual assault.

Another video, related to wedding rituals, showed a newly-wedded bride and groom who were subjected to indecent wedding games. The couple were pushed into a bedroom, forced to strip down completely in front of guests and pushed to have sex, while guests cheered and recorded the entire, no doubt humiliating, incident.

Although many of the customs have roots in ancient superstition, their modern versions are only meant for fun — but often go overboard and result in unexpected consequences.

Hou Hongbin, a Guangzhou-based feminist writer has called the hazing “sexualized revelry.” The writer said the happy couple does not dare to refuse for fear the guests will take offense.

“As a saying goes, ‘there are no rules in the first three days after a wedding’. People tend to adopt a tolerant attitude towards hazing,” Hou said.

She also said that in ancient days, young people did not have much awareness of sex and the hazing was supposedly done to offer hints about what the bride and groom should expect on their wedding night.

Meng Jun, a wedding planner in Shandong said it is becoming very difficult to find bridesmaid because they fear being the object of sexualized games at weddings.

“A few years ago the targets of hazing in Zibo were mainly bridesmaids who were often single and shy,” Meng said. “But many were offended, not only verbally, but physically. So now we start to play the jokes on grooms.”

The tradition of wedding hazing has dated back to the Northern Song dynasty in the late 11th and early 12th century. Historical records show ancient practice required brides to sit in her bridal chamber quietly and not to take offence at any lewd language or touching by male guests.

The wedding customs were reduced after the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949. But since the 1970s, these customs have resurfaced and new elements of hazing have been injected into the old traditions, resulting in assault and accidental injuries.

