Couple Who Sold Everything To Sail The World Sinks Boat In Two Days

Everything one couple owns is at the bottom of the sea after they put all of their money into a sailboat that sunk within the first two days of their journey.

One couple’s misfortune serves as a reminder that there can be a downside to taking big risks.

Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh saved their money for two years to buy a sailboat that they could travel around the world in, according to Insider. The pair quit their jobs and sold all of their belongings in preparation for their journey together.

Only two days after setting sail, their boat sank. Now, they have nothing.

Their 28-foot sailboat took off from Tarpon Springs, Florida, last week, but they only made it about 25 miles down the coast before the boat struck an unseen object underwater and capsized.

All they were able to salvage was their 2-year-old dog named Remy, their social security cards, a cellphone, dog food, and some clothes.

"I sold everything I had to do this," Broadwell told the Tampa Bay Times. "I lost everything in a matter of 20 minutes."

Broadwell, 26, is a Florida native who worked in marketing for timeshares when he met Walsh, 24, during a business trip in Philadelphia. Over time, the couple grew “tired of that lifestyle of doing things to make people do the things they don’t want to do.”

To escape their mundane lives, they devised this plan to sail around the world. Broadwell even became an Uber driver to make extra money to put their plan into action. When April 2017 rolled around, the couple sold all of their possessions and purchased the 1969 sailboat for $5,000, which they named “Lagniappe.” Ironically, the boat’s name meant “bonus” in Creole. They spent about another $5,000 to restore the vehicle.

The pair didn’t have prior sailing experience, so they took lessons over the course of a few months from Broadwell’s father. Finally, they felt ready to begin their life on the open water. Unfortunately, their time was cut very short.

Adding insult to injury, the coast guard told the couple that it would cost approximately $10,000 to get the boat out of the water and store it, but they currently only have $90 between the two of them.

They are now considering moving in with Broadwell’s mom and hitting the pavement for new jobs, but they intend to try this life at sea again in the future.

"I'm not going to give up now," Broadwell said. "I'm going to get another boat down the road."

"We can't just give up on our dreams," said Walsh.

While it may be insensitive to kick people when they're down, it's quite obvious that all of their decisions leading up to this point were a recipe for disaster.

They poured all of their money into an old model of a boat and set out for a life at sea with only a few months of sailing experience under their belts. They clearly didn't even have an emergency fund tucked away despite the high-risk lifestyle they were planning to live on the water.

Walsh has since launched a GoFundMe campaign in which she also admits the couple had no insurance. She wrote that they are seeking donations to help them get their boat out of the water.

"Anything extra is to get a new boat and continue our adventure," she added.

The campaign has raised more than $15,000 of their $10,000 goal in four days.

Clearly, many people are sympathetic to the couple's circumstances. However, once Twitter got word of their plight, users wasted no time weighing in on their naiveté.

It's not uncommon for folks to throw caution to the wind and step out on faith in the interest of pursuing a dream, but there should always be a fall back plan in place.

