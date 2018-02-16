Drunk Man's Uber Ride Home Cost Him Over $1,600

A drunk man hailed an Uber near West Virginia University last weekend. He told the driver to take him to a New Jersey destination more than 300 miles away.

After a night partying in Morgantown, near West Virginia University’s campus, Kenny Bachman hailed a ride to take him back to where he was staying with friends. Or so he thought.

Unfortunately, he drunkenly asked the Uber driver to take him back to his home in New Jersey’s Gloucester County, which was more than 300 miles from his departure point. His mistake carried a price tag of $1,635.93.

"I just woke up," said Bachman, who admitted he had blacked out. "And I'm thinking, 'Why the f*** am I in the car next to some random-ass dude I don't even know?"

Bachman initially contested the charge with Uber, claiming he didn’t put his New Jersey address as his destination.

"Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was," he said.

But after talking with Uber, he agreed to pay for the ride and gave his driver a five-star rating.

The cost of the trip was compounded because Bachman ordered an UberXL, which is more expensive than a smaller car, and because surge pricing was in effect. Neither Uber nor the driver made a statement as to why the driver had decided to take a passenger on a 300 mile trip. But, when asked, Bachman tried to explain his decision to not stop the trip.

“No, because what? Am I just going to get dropped off on the side of the road,” he asked.

Bachman had an entire Toyota Sienna minivan to himself. He had plenty of space, so he got one good thing for his exorbitant price tag: a long nap.