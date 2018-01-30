EPA Head: I Travel First-Class Because Coach Passengers Bully Me

“We live in a very toxic environment politically… It’s created some issues and (security) detail, the level of protection is determined by the level of threat.”

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, revealed why he travels first-class — and it is not at all because of cushy blankets, endless leg room, the free flowing booze and expensive caviar.

Pruitt talked about his flight costs during an interview for the New Hampshire Union Leader after he arrived on a first-class flight from Washington to talk with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu about a toxic waste site.

The EPA administrator said it was not his decision to fly first class. His only reason for traveling in style is because people are nasty to him in economy class and there were some “incidents on travel dating back when I first started serving in the March-April time frame…We live in a very toxic environment politically, particularly around issues of the environment. We’ve reached the point where there’s not much civility in the marketplace and it’s created, you know, it’s created some issues and the (security) detail, the level of protection is determined by the level of threat.”

Since taking over the EPA, Pruitt has tried its utmost to derail all laws relating to the protection of environment (ironic, since his department’s ultimate goal is to conserve the environment) and showered coal, oil and gas mega corporations with deregulatory gifts. So, it came as a surprise for him that he has upset many people, particularly those who believe Pruitt is treating the world like his very own, personal, garbage dump.

Besides the extravagant flight ticket, the EPA head is the first one to have 24-hour security detail that accompanies him everywhere. He has also taken other measures like adding a soundproof $25,000 “privacy booth,” allegedly to stop people from eavesdropping on his private conversations and having his office swept for hidden listening bugs for $3,000.

Federal regulations allow government officials to travel premium class, in case if there are no cheaper alternatives available or if there are extenuating circumstances. However, this loophole has been abused by both Republican and Democratic administrations.

According to records, Pruitt has traveled in at least four non-commercial flights totaling $58,000. The flights in question included Pruitt’s frequent trips to his home in Oklahoma. The EPA administrator tookhttps://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/02/scott-pruitt-has-to-fly-first-class-because-coach-is-politically-toxic a trip to the Vatican in June which cost taxpayers over $7,000 for the first-class plane ticket. While coming back from Milan, Pruitt traveled on Emirates airline, which is widely known as one of the world’s most luxurious airline. The entire Italy trip totaled over $43,000, according to Environmental Integrity Project.

The Washington Post also reported Pruitt’s short stretch from Washington to New York City cost $1,641.43 — six times what the agency paid for his aides who were, mercifully for taxpayers, seated in coach.

Scott Pruitt's misuse of taxpayer resources at EPA would be enough to get him fired in any other administration. This is pretty shocking stuff. https://t.co/1VyiuYH9cB — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 12, 2018

WaPo reports that Scott Pruitt:

- Flies first class though his predecessors didn’t

- Sometimes takes military jets

- Travels with large group of aides, including unprecedented around-the-clock security

- Only flies Delta

- Stays in high-end hotels https://t.co/djsIBz3Eii — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 12, 2018

Records show Pruitt has taken at least four flights on non-commercial aircraft, costing more than $58,000. EPA has said all of those flights were necessary and pre-approved by ethics lawyers. https://t.co/88XIFBVWYV — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2018

I once was on a flight to Boston sitting behind then-FBI Director Robert Mueller and his wife, presumably on a personal trip. In economy class.



“EPA head Scott Pruitt says he flies first class due to security concerns” https://t.co/oSeizSLBGs via @nbcnews — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 14, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque