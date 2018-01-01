Ex Italian PM's Wrinkle-Free Smile Is Giving Internet The Creeps

Silvio Berlusconi recently appeared at a Forza Italia party event and he looked like he belongs to Madame Tussauds.

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has maintained a low-key presence since being convicted of tax fraud and a sex scandal, recently appeared at a Forza Italia party event and an Italian chat show.

The 81-year-old billionaire tycoon looked like a wax statue that belongs in a Madame Tussauds wax museum — all thanks to his plastic surgery and hair transplant.

Berslusconi looked like he was frozen in time with a wrinkle-free smile and an orange tan, which would probably give President Donald Trump a complex.

His forehead had no lines and he literally looked like a puppet with no facial expressions at all.

Following the scandal, after a conviction for tax fraud in 2013 Berslusconi was expelled from the Italian Senate and was barred from holding public office.

The four-time prime minister is now reportedly trying to overturn the ban and run for public office again. British barrister Edward Fitzgerald QC, has been hired for his case, but he has suggested alternative candidates if his case fails to win.

“I have many names, but there is someone who is very capable, who has had success and is esteemed by everyone, General [Leonardo] Gallitelli,” Berlusconi told Italian state broadcaster RAI on Sunday evening, before admitting that he had not discussed the idea with Gallitelli.

People on social media had a lot to say about the prime minister’s mannequin look.

Is that his display at @MadameTussauds? — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) November 28, 2017

Dear Men,

Please don't do this to yourselves. I've never seen a man with a facelift that looks more attractive than he did with a few wrinkles.

From me. — Podge (@St_podge) November 28, 2017

That is the new generation of italian politicians. Robots controlled directly from Brussels — KOSSACK (@kossacknikko) November 28, 2017

Anyone else look at this picture and think a wax museum has been robbed? — Captain Sanity (@ConservAgent1) November 28, 2017

All that surgery. What does this man want? Imortality? — Kofi Baafour-Gyimah (@GyimahKobg) November 28, 2017

this was obviously taken at madam tussauds. horrific. — joel dias (@thejoeld) November 28, 2017

Read More 'Hideous' Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Sparks Social Media Laughs

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Remo Casilli