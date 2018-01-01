© Reuters, Remo Casilli

Ex Italian PM's Wrinkle-Free Smile Is Giving Internet The Creeps

by
Shafaq Naveed
Silvio Berlusconi recently appeared at a Forza Italia party event and he looked like he belongs to Madame Tussauds.

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has maintained a low-key presence since being convicted of tax fraud and a sex scandal, recently appeared at a Forza Italia party event and an Italian chat show.

Silvio Berlusconi

The 81-year-old billionaire tycoon looked like a wax statue that belongs in a Madame Tussauds wax museum — all thanks to his plastic surgery and hair transplant.

Berslusconi looked like he was frozen in time with a wrinkle-free smile and an orange tan, which would probably give President Donald Trump a complex.

His forehead had no lines and he literally looked like a puppet with no facial expressions at all.

Silvio Berlusconi

Following the scandal, after a conviction for tax fraud in 2013 Berslusconi was expelled from the Italian Senate and was barred from holding public office.

The four-time prime minister is now reportedly trying to overturn the ban and run for public office again. British barrister Edward Fitzgerald QC, has been hired for his case, but he has suggested alternative candidates if his case fails to win.

“I have many names, but there is someone who is very capable, who has had success and is esteemed by everyone, General [Leonardo] Gallitelli,” Berlusconi told Italian state broadcaster RAI on Sunday evening, before admitting that he had not discussed the idea with Gallitelli.

Silvio Berlusconi

People on social media had a lot to say about the prime minister’s mannequin look.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reuters, Remo Casilli 

