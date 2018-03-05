Getty Mistakes Actress Kelly Marie Tran For Ice Skater Mirai Nagasu

In a sadly common occurrence, the media has confused two Asian celebrities for one another. This time, it's actress Kelly Marie Tran and Olympian Mirai Nagasu.

Getty Images is under fire after publishing multiple photos misidentifying Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran as Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and vice versa. Tran is Vietnamese-American, while Nagasu is Japanese-American.

Both women attended the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday wearing periwinkle dresses, and despite the fact that the dresses were designed differently and that the women don't resemble each other, this one similarity was enough for Getty to confuse them for one another.

Posts pointing out the error on numerous Getty images began going viral on social media as the photo agency uploaded photos of stars on the red carpet.

👀Here you go, Getty. Hope this is helpful. You'd think that seeing Adam Rippon standing next to Mirai Nagasu would be a clue that she was an Olympian, and not #StarWars actress Kelly Marie Tran, but whatever. 🙄https://t.co/H9F2GhTfV9 pic.twitter.com/Q3v7fOAgwY — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) March 5, 2018

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence in the media. Despite often not looking very much alike, celebrities of color are frequently confused for one another in tweets, broadcasts, tributes, interviews, and photo captions.

In January, “Orange is the New Black” actress Kimiko Glenn shared a screencap of a Getty image of herself attending Entertainment Weekly’s celebration for nominees of the Screen Actors Guild Awards with a caption misidentifying her as “Downsizing” actress Hong Chau.

In 2013, E! mixed up Octavia Spencer with Viola Davis during its broadcast of that year’s Academy Awards red carpet.

Samuel L. Jackson once slammed a television host who mistook him for Laurence Fishburne.

"We don't all look alike! We may all be black and famous, but we don't all look alike," said Jackson after the reporter praised him for a car commercial Fishburne had done. "There's more than one black guy doing a commercial. I'm the 'What's in your wallet' black guy. He's the car black guy. Morgan Freeman is the other credit card black guy. You only hear his voice, though, so you probably won't confuse him with Laurence Fishburne."

At the time of this writing, neither Tran nor Nagasu has commented on the mishap. While most of the photos confusing the two women for each other have been corrected, there is still at least one incorrectly naming Nagasu as Tran.

