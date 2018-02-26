Ghana Teacher Finds A Way To Teach Microsoft Word Without Computers

"I love my students so have to do what will make them understand what [I] am teaching,” said the dedicated teacher.

A teacher in Ghana became a social media celebrity after he posted photos of himself drawing a vivid Microsoft Word processing window on the blackboard for his students. He was trying to teach the processing program without access to a computer to do so.

Richard Appiah Akoto, who goes by the alias Owura Kwadwo on Facebook, is the information and communication technology (ICT) teacher at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase near the city of Kumasi. He posted the pictures on social media with the caption: "Teaching of ICT in Ghana's school is very funny.”

The 33-year-old mentor used multi-colored chalk to draw the features of a Word window. The students were also seen drawing the window into their notebooks.

According to the Quartz Africa, the school has not had any computers since 2011. However, the students have to pass the ICT exam in order to progress to high school.

“Definitely those in Accra (Ghana’s capital) will pass the exam because you cannot compare someone who is in front of a computer, who knows what he is doing with the mouse to someone who has not had a feel of a computer mouse before,” said Akoto.

However, Akoto did not let the lack of computers stop him from teaching computing to his students.

"I love my students so have to do what will make them understand what [I] am teaching,” he said.

Apparently, he has been doing this for quite some time.

"This is not my first time [drawing] it. I have been doing it anytime I am in the classroom," Akoto told Quartz.

The photos instantly drew attention on social media where online users praised his dedication towards his students.

"I like posting pictures on Facebook so I just felt like [sharing it]. I didn't know it would get the attention of people like that," Akoto said.

Twitter, do your thing. Please connect me with this teacher who, according to an online report, is from #Ghana. He has demonstrated a rare skill that must be celebrated. If you've seen similar teachers breaking tech barriers in public classrooms, share their details too. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/J847UTAyOH — 'Gbénga Sèsan (@gbengasesan) February 26, 2018

This teacher reminds me of a school, in Kano, where we found out (must have been around 2005) that students were introduced to the computer keyboard through photocopies of actual keyboards. Yes, they did ASDF ;LKJ on paper! Some teachers bend the "IM" out of impossible, really. — 'Gbénga Sèsan (@gbengasesan) February 26, 2018

After the blackboard pictures went viral, Cameroonian born technology entrepreneur and AppsTech CEO Rebecca Enonchong tweeted the post to Microsoft Africa.

Hey @MicrosoftAfrica, he’s teaching MS Word on a blackboard. Surely you can get him some proper resources. https://t.co/u8N3eXguXS — Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) February 25, 2018

The tweet instantly got the software giant’s attention, which responded by promising free resources for the underprivileged school.

Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on https://t.co/dJ6loRUOdg — Microsoft Africa (@MicrosoftAfrica) February 27, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Pixabay