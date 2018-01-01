Hero Toddler Jumps In To Save Sister During Wrestling Match

The brave little boy mistook a school wrestling match for the real thing and did not think twice before jumping in to save his older sister.

A 2-year-old boy just could not stand the sight of his older sister being in a fight with a boy her age, so the brave toddler intervened. Fortunately, the whole thing was just a wrestling match and everyone turned out alright.

Ruby, the 5-year-old sister, was fighting her opponent, Ryan, at their elementary school in Columbia City, Indiana, when the little boy charged at Ryan, trying to drag him away from his sister. Noticing the whole thing had just been a mistake, the referee jumped in, breaking up the sudden interference.

The footage shared on Facebook showing the entire incident was captured by Ryan’s father, and it already has thousands of views.

On the Facebook post sharing the video, Ryan’s mother, Tori Prendergast, told viewers they would not be disappointed by watching the entire incident.

“I was working and missed the match, but when I got home he showed me the video and I knew we had to share it,” Prendergast told HuffPost.

“It was so cute. The whole place was cracking up when it happened,” she explained. “I only have boys, but if I had a daughter, I hope they would protect their sister like that.”

We’re sure glad that both the toddler and Ryan are alright, and can’t thank the dad for filming and Prendergast for sharing the video enough. With so many bad news going around, we need a little something to warm our hearts every now and then.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Andrew Seaman